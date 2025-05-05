Four days after they took down LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers, the Timberwolves finally found out their opponent in Round 2 of the NBA playoffs.
The wait was worth it.
Minnesota will be playing Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Golden State after the visiting Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 103-89 on Sunday night to win their first-round series in seven games.
The Wolves have the home-court advantage. They are the sixth seed in the West, and the Warriors are No. 7.
Series schedule
Game 1: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m., Target Center | TNT
Game 2: Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Target Center | TNT
Game 3: Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Chase Center, San Francisco| ABC
Game 4: Monday, May 12 at 9 p.m., Chase Center| ESPN