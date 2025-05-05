Wolves

Timberwolves to face Golden State Warriors in second round of NBA playoffs starting Tuesday at Target Center

Jimmy Butler will be back in Minnesota, and All-Star Steph Curry will lead the way for the Warriors in the Western Conference semifinal series.

By Ryan Kostecka

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 5, 2025 at 4:34AM
Jaden McDaniels of the Wolves and Steph Curry of the Warriors battle during a game this season at Target Center. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Four days after they took down LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers, the Timberwolves finally found out their opponent in Round 2 of the NBA playoffs.

The wait was worth it.

Minnesota will be playing Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Golden State after the visiting Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 103-89 on Sunday night to win their first-round series in seven games.

The Wolves have the home-court advantage. They are the sixth seed in the West, and the Warriors are No. 7.

Series schedule

Game 1: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m., Target Center | TNT

Game 2: Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Target Center | TNT

Game 3: Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Chase Center, San Francisco| ABC

Game 4: Monday, May 12 at 9 p.m., Chase Center| ESPN

Game 5: (if necessary) Wednesday, May 14 at Target Center, time TBD | TNT

Game 6: (if necessary) Sunday, May 18 at Chase Center, time TBD | TV TBD

Game 7: (if necessary) Monday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m., at Target Center | ESPN

The Wolves struggled against the Warriors this season, losing three of four. However, both teams are vastly different compared with their earlier versions.

Minnesota was one of the hottest teams during the final stretch of the regular season, going 17-4 over its final 21 games. Healthy as a team, the Wolves overwhelmed the Lakers on both ends of the court to pick up a 4-1 series victory in the first round.

Golden State has been a different team since the addition of former Wolves star Butler. The Warriors finished the regular season 21-7 over their final 28 games and took down Memphis in the play-in tournament before beating Houston 4-3 to advance past the first round.

Season series

Game 1: Minnesota 107 – Golden State 90

Game 2: Golden State 114 – Minnesota 106

Game 3: Golden State 113 – Minnesota 103

Game 4: Golden State 116 – Minnesota 115

about the writer

Ryan Kostecka

Sports editor

Ryan Kostecka is the Minnesota Star Tribune's sports editor.

