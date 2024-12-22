Timberwolves make it a game, until Curry makes it a loss

Golden State star Stephen Curry thrust his fists skyward when workers finally fixed a game-delaying basket issue, then gestured more dramatically in the final minutes of a 113-103 victory Saturday over the Timberwolves at Target Center.
Timberwolves make it a game, until Stephen Curry makes it a loss
After a slow beginning against Golden State, the Wolves surged back, but Curry went on a shooting tear in the final minutes.
Curry’s consecutive three-pointers in the final three minutes kept the Wolves away just two nights after Curry scored only two points — both free throws — in a runaway loss at Memphis.
Curry scored 13 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, keeping his team from letting a 17-point lead slip away.
He scored 11 points late on three three-pointers and a pair of free throws that left him posing once more.
The same Warriors team that allowed Memphis 144 points Thursday kept the Wolves to 15 by midway through the second quarter. The Wolves started the game shooting 6-for-30; they were 1-for-11 on three-pointers well into the second quarter.
The Wolves trailed 11-4 early, 26-15 after the first quarter and by 21 points early in the second quarter before they chipped away at the deficit with Rudy Gobert at the foul line and Julius Randle in the open court leading the way.
They trailed 50-37 at halftime, then went on a 26-15 run to start the third quarter, with Randle, Reid and Mike Conley and Naz Reid all providing important three-pointers.
Reid scored 10 of his 16 points in the third quarter. His third three-pointer of the night gave the Wolves their first lead, 66-65 with 4:18 left in the third quarter before Curry and the Warriors pushed back. They regained a 74-68 lead late in the third and still led by four points, 79-75, at quarter’s end.
The score remained tied, 90-90 midway through the fourth quarter, until Curry’s three-pointer gave Golden State a 99-94 lead with 3:22 left.
The game was delayed 20 minutes or more by a basket issue at one end of the court — and then another five minutes were needed so players could warm back up.
Fans got restless enough that the Wolves’ game operation staff played Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” in an attempt to keep fans engaged.
Before that, former Wolves player Kyle Anderson was announced as a Warriors starter and recognized by fans.
The two teams arrived at Target Center with identical 14-12 records, after each had lost lopsidedly Thursday night.
The Warriors’ 144-93 loss at Memphis was the biggest margin of defeat — 51 points — in the NBA this season. The Wolves lost 133-107 at home to New York in All-Star center Karl-Anthony’s return to Target Center after he was traded to the Knicks in a blockbuster deal involving Randle as well on training camps’ eve.
The Warriors started the season 12-3, but Thursday’s loss was their ninth in the past 11 games.
Curry went 0-for-7 — including 0-6 on three pointers — and scored two points in Memphis. Forward Draymond Green didn’t score any and went 0-for-4 overall.
Green didn’t play Saturday because of left ankle soreness.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr attributed both teams' uneven starts to change that has impacted teams across the league. His team played Saturday with its 16th different starting lineup this season.
He coached Wolves star Anthony Edwards with Team USA and called himself before the game “very familiar” with Edwards’ game. Edwards scored 19 points Saturday.
“He’s one of the best players in the league, so we know how good they are, conference finalist a year ago,” Kerr said. “But this team is different without KAT and with Randle and they’re making that adjustment. Like most teams they’ve had their struggles in the early going. There’s only a few teams in the whole league that have really taken off, Cleveland, OKC.
“Look at Milwaukee: They just won the [NBA] Cup and they were 2-8 at one point. It feels like everybody is going through some growing pain. I would say Minnesota is in a similar boat as us, trying to rediscover their identity.”
And that could come any day, or game, now.
“One game, if you’ve already had it,” Kerr said. “If you’re trying to gain an identity, that takes a while. We’ve had an identity here for a long time.
“But new team this year. We built a really good identity in camp and followed through with a great start to the season, so we know who we are, what we’re capable of. We’ve got to find the confidence again.”
After a slow beginning against Golden State, the Wolves surged back, but the Warriors' superstar went on a shooting tear in the final four minutes.