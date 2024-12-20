Timberwolves flop against Knicks, hear boos from a crowd reuniting with Karl-Anthony Towns

The Wolves looked disinterested; they were missing defensive assignments and not moving the ball on offense. The Knicks had more than 100 points by the end of the third quarter against a team that had done a good job holding teams under 100 the past few weeks. What was most surprising was how poor the offense looked again. Even as the Wolves have won, their offense has slid down the efficiency rankings. It hasn’t looked much worse than it did Thursday. A lot of fans headed for the exits by the end of the third quarter.