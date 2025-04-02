Environment

Minnesota says money to help 10,000 homes with heating and electric bills at risk after Trump fires entire program staff

The state believes it will run out of money to help new applicants to the energy assistance program in mid-April.

By Walker Orenstein

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 2, 2025 at 10:00PM
A cold day in St. Paul's West 7th neighborhood in 2019. The state of Minnesota says a federal program that sends millions to the state to keep the heat on for low-income people could be at risk. (Brian Peterson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota officials say at least $12 million to help 10,000 households pay utility bills and prevent power shutoffs could be delayed after the Trump administration reportedly laid off the entire staff of the program that distributes the money.

The state believes it will run out of money to help new applicants to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) in mid-April. The New York Times reported Wednesday the LIHEAP workers were among about 10,000 employees fired from the Department of Health and Human Services.

“We had a foot of snow in northern Minnesota this week,” said Mo Schriner, a spokeswoman for the Minnesota Department of Commerce, in a written statement. “It’s cold outside. Minnesotans know that losing heat to your home in freezing temperatures can be life-threatening.”

Commerce, which administers the program, expects the federal government to follow through on its commitments. But the agency is “deeply concerned” about delays, Schriner said.

The Minnesota Star Tribune has reached out to the federal agency for comment. Spokeswoman Emily Hilliard told the New York Times that HHS “will continue to comply” with federal law “and as a result of the reorganization, will be better positioned to execute on Congress’s statutory intent.”

The Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota, a consumer watchdog nonprofit, said in a news release that Minnesota is awaiting the final 10% of federal funding for the current program year. The money was approved by Congress, CUB said.

“Even a delay in funding will mean that eligible Minnesotans risk utility shutoffs or being unable to refill empty propane or fuel oil tanks,” said Annie Levenson-Falk, CUB’s executive director, in a statement.

Most of the cash is distributed as grants based on income and the cost of energy. The program also offers “crisis” payments to households facing disconnection and emergency repairs.

The program typically helps about 130,000 Minnesota households a year. Commerce said about two-thirds of payments in Minnesota are to households outside the Twin Cities, and since October about half of people getting money are over 60.

The average payment per household in that time span has been about $700.

The state’s Cold Weather Rule protects customers from losing electricity or heat until April 30 as long as they meet certain conditions.

But Levenson-Falk said in an interview that many people still get disconnected in winter. “The conditions are that you have to make a payment arrangement with your utility and you have to keep up with timely payments,” she said.

CUB has pushed the Minnesota Legislature to approve state funding for energy assistance subsidies this year because there isn’t enough federal money to meet the need.

Duluth-based Minnesota Power said it was too early to comment on the federal layoffs, but it has its own program for discounting electric bills.

“We want to assure customers that we will work with them,” said spokeswoman Amy Rutledge. “We always work with people to set up payment plans to really help them.”

about the writer

Walker Orenstein

Reporter

Walker Orenstein covers energy, natural resources and sustainability for the Star Tribune. Before that, he was a reporter at MinnPost and at news outlets in Washington state.

