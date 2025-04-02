Minnesota says money to help 10,000 homes with heating and electric bills at risk after Trump fires entire program staff

Minnesota officials say at least $12 million to help 10,000 households pay utility bills and prevent power shutoffs could be delayed after the Trump administration reportedly laid off the entire staff of the program that distributes the money.
The state believes it will run out of money to help new applicants to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) in mid-April. The New York Times reported Wednesday the LIHEAP workers were among about 10,000 employees fired from the Department of Health and Human Services.
“We had a foot of snow in northern Minnesota this week,” said Mo Schriner, a spokeswoman for the Minnesota Department of Commerce, in a written statement. “It’s cold outside. Minnesotans know that losing heat to your home in freezing temperatures can be life-threatening.”
Commerce, which administers the program, expects the federal government to follow through on its commitments. But the agency is “deeply concerned” about delays, Schriner said.
The Minnesota Star Tribune has reached out to the federal agency for comment. Spokeswoman Emily Hilliard told the New York Times that HHS “will continue to comply” with federal law “and as a result of the reorganization, will be better positioned to execute on Congress’s statutory intent.”
The Citizens Utility Board of Minnesota, a consumer watchdog nonprofit, said in a news release that Minnesota is awaiting the final 10% of federal funding for the current program year. The money was approved by Congress, CUB said.
“Even a delay in funding will mean that eligible Minnesotans risk utility shutoffs or being unable to refill empty propane or fuel oil tanks,” said Annie Levenson-Falk, CUB’s executive director, in a statement.
Most of the cash is distributed as grants based on income and the cost of energy. The program also offers “crisis” payments to households facing disconnection and emergency repairs.