Gophers

Gophers women’s basketball team rolls against Belmont for WBIT title

The Gophers benefited from a big burst of scoring by freshman Tori McKinney in taking the tournament championship.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 3, 2025 at 12:03AM
The Gophers’ Tori McKinney reacts after making a three-pointer against Belmont during the first half Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (ZACH BOLINGER)

On her biggest stage to date, in historic Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis, Gophers freshman Tori McKinney had the best came of her college career.

So far.

McKinney scored a career-high 26 points in the Gophers’ 75-63 victory over Belmont in the WBIT championship game Wednesday. Only a handful of college basketball teams get to end their season with a victory. Wednesday the Gophers (25-11) became one of them.

It happened for a number of reasons, despite a shaky fourth quarter. But here’s the biggest:

McKinney, who was declared the tournament’s most outstanding player.

She scored seven points in Minnesota’s 11-2 start. She had nine of Minnesota’s 18 first-quarter points, 10 of the team’s 19 points in the second quarter and seven in a 13-3 start to the second half that had the Gophers up 24 midway through the third.

They led by 19 entering the fourth.

But there was another reason for Wednesday’s win: a Gophers defense that held the Bruins (26-13) to 33.3% shooting, 10-for-38 on three-pointers.

Mallory Heyer had a double-double for the second straight game and for her seventh time this season, 18 points and 16 rebounds. Amaya Battle, who made the all-tournament team, scored 17 points with six rebounds and five assists.

Seemingly in complete control, the Gophers were outscored 19-9 to start the fourth quarter. Belmont pulled within nine on Jailyn Bank’s basket with 4:40 left in the game. But the Gophers did enough to get the job done.

Banks led four Bruins in double figures with 17 points.

The Gophers were already looking to use their appearance in the WBIT as a springboard to next season, with all five starters slated to return and the presumed return of injured players Mara Braun and Taylor Woodson.

And now McKinney’s career night has the future looking even brighter.

The Gophers never trailed. After the opening moments, they were never really challenged while winning the second WBIT title; fellow Big Ten Conference member Illinois won the inaugural crown last season.

The first quarter belonged to McKinney. She scored seven points — two free throws, a drive and a three-pointer — in Minnesota’s 11-2 start. And while the Gophers’ offense slowed down a bit after that, their defense did not. Belmont made just three of 13 shots in the first quarter, one of seven threes. Then, with seconds left in the first quarter and the Gophers up eight, McKinney flashed to the basket, took a pass from Battle and scored.

The Gophers led 18-8 entering the second, and McKinney had nine of the points.

Less than three minutes into the second quarter the Gophers led by 29-13. And again McKinney was leading the way. She scored seven points in Minnesota’s 11-5 start to the quarter, including a layup on the break.

At that point the Gophers had a 12-0 lead on points off turnovers.

The Gophers’ lead grew as big as 18 when McKinney hit a three-pointer with 4:41 left in the half to put Minnesota up 34-16.

But the Gophers only scored three more points the rest of the half, allowing the Bruins to make it 37-23. McKinney (19) had more than half of the Gophers’ first-half points.

McKinney scored five points and Battle had a three-point play, then hit one of two free throws, in an 11-3 start to the second half that put the Gophers up 48-26.

