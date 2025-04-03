The first quarter belonged to McKinney. She scored seven points — two free throws, a drive and a three-pointer — in Minnesota’s 11-2 start. And while the Gophers’ offense slowed down a bit after that, their defense did not. Belmont made just three of 13 shots in the first quarter, one of seven threes. Then, with seconds left in the first quarter and the Gophers up eight, McKinney flashed to the basket, took a pass from Battle and scored.