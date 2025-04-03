On her biggest stage to date, in historic Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis, Gophers freshman Tori McKinney had the best came of her college career.
So far.
McKinney scored a career-high 26 points in the Gophers’ 75-63 victory over Belmont in the WBIT championship game Wednesday. Only a handful of college basketball teams get to end their season with a victory. Wednesday the Gophers (25-11) became one of them.
It happened for a number of reasons, despite a shaky fourth quarter. But here’s the biggest:
McKinney, who was declared the tournament’s most outstanding player.
She scored seven points in Minnesota’s 11-2 start. She had nine of Minnesota’s 18 first-quarter points, 10 of the team’s 19 points in the second quarter and seven in a 13-3 start to the second half that had the Gophers up 24 midway through the third.
They led by 19 entering the fourth.
But there was another reason for Wednesday’s win: a Gophers defense that held the Bruins (26-13) to 33.3% shooting, 10-for-38 on three-pointers.