Belmont (26-11), the tournament’s No. 3 seed, comes from the same Missouri Valley Conference as Missouri State, the team the No. 2-seeded Gophers (24-11) beat in the WBIT second round. The Bruins beat Missouri State two out of three times this season, the second time in a conference tournament semifinal before falling to Murray State in the championship. Belmont played a rugged nonconference schedule that included Ohio State, Michigan, Kansas State, Duke and Kentucky. The Bruins have averaged 9.8 three-point field goals per game in four WBIT wins, shooting 35.8% from behind the arc. Belmont is led by sophomore guard Jailyn Banks, Kendall Holmes and Tuti Jones, who have scored 61, 58 and 57 points in four WBIT games, respectively. Banks had that game-winner with a second left in an 81-80 victory over Northern Arizona and scored 25 points in Monday’s 66-57 victory over Villanova.