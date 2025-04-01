Less than a month ago, in the same city they will play in Wednesday night, the Gophers women’s basketball team lost to Washington in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.
It was their second loss to the Huskies in a week. It was the team’s third straight loss and their eighth in ten games. Early season injuries to Mara Braun and Taylor Woodson and the grind of the conference season had worn the Gophers to the point where they slipped off the NCAA tournament bubble.
But things didn’t burst.
Wednesday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis, the Gophers (24-11) will play Belmont (26-11) in the championship of the WBIT. As sophomore Grace Grocholski said after Monday’s semifinal victory over Florida, everyone wants to make the NCAA tournament.
But the Gophers are still playing.
After reaching the title game of the WNIT last season, and losing to St. Louis, they are playing in April for the second straight year. “We are really excited to be in this tournament and make it to the championship.,” Grocholski said.
People always talk about how any sort of postseason run can prime the team for the following season.
Last year’s WNIT run made the Gophers a better team this season. With all five Gophers starters slated to return, and with the return of Braun and Woodson, the Gophers should make another step. Braun was the team’s leading scorer when she re-injured her foot. Woodson was a top reserve when she hurt her knee.