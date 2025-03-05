INDIANAPOLIS — A week didn’t seem to make much of a difference. As a result, the Gophers women’s basketball team is heading back home after a one-game stint in the Big Ten Conference tournament.
Washington knocks out Gophers in Big Ten women’s basketball tourney
The Gophers trailed by just two points at halftime but couldn’t stop Washington, much like in their Feb. 26 matchup.
In an eerie repeat of what happened at home a week ago, the Gophers couldn’t guard the multi-faceted Washington Huskies offense in a 79-65 first-round tournament loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Gophers (20-11), losers of three straight, now await their postseason fate. They’ll continue playing, but whether that is in the NCAA tournament remains to be seen. Minnesota entered the conference tournament firmly on the bubble, and the loss won’t help.
Washington (19-12) won its fifth straight game.
A two-point game at halftime, the Huskies pushed to a 14-point lead in the third before the Gophers cut it to six. But the Huskies’ lead was back to double figures early in the fourth and Washington wasn’t threatened after that.
Washington shot better than 54% overall and 63% while scoring 47 second-half points.
Elle Ladine — who scored 26 against the Gophers a week ago — scored 21 points with eight rebounds and five assists.
Minnesota got 21 points from Grace Grocholski, 11 from Mallory Heyer and 10 from Tori McKinney.
Ladine picked up right where she left off a week ago. Whether it was being left alone behind the arc, driving down the lane or coming off efficient Washington picks, she scored 12 of Washington’s 16 first-quarter points, matching the Gophers’ total by herself.
Ladine made five of seven shots, two of three three-pointers. Washington ended the quarter on a 5-0 run. That run stretched to 9-0 when Washington scored the first four of the second quarter to go up eight. Moments later that lead was stretched to nine on Teagan Brown’s three-pointer with 8½ minutes left in the half.
Then back-to-back buckets by Heyer — the first after an offensive rebound, the second running the floor on the break — kicked-started an 11-2 run that tied the game at 30 on Grocholski’s three with 3:21 left in the half.
Washington scored, then Grocholski hit another three and the Gophers led 28-27. Ladine hit a three, Hart a layup. Then Dalayah Daniels beat the buzzer with a put-back, putting the Huskies up 32-30 at the half.
Then, after falling behind by 14, the Gophers rallied, finishing the third quarter on a 10-2 run to make it a six-point game entering the fourth. Grocholski and Battle had five points apiece during that stretch, but that’s as close as the Gophers would get.
The Gophers trailed by just two points at halftime but couldn’t stop Washington, much like when the teams met on Feb. 26.