It didn’t show — at least on the scoreboard — right away.
Gophers women’s basketball team succumbs to hot-shooting Washington
The Gophers led by 12 in the second quarter but went on to their sixth loss in eight games.
But Gophers women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit could see it. The Washington Huskies were getting good shots but missing. The Gophers, usually tough on the defensive boards, were giving up early second-chance opportunities.
For some reason, the energy wasn’t there.
“I didn’t think we had as much as we needed to have,” Plitzuweit said after Minnesota lost to visiting Washington 72-62 on Wednesday night. “I’m not sure exactly why. We had plenty of opportunities to rest, plenty of opportunities to prepare. But we gave up four offensive rebounds in the first five, six minutes of the game. To me, that didn’t show the same type of toughness, or maybe the word is determination, we needed.”
After winning 16 of their first 17 games and beginning the Big Ten schedule 4-1, the Gophers have lost eight of 12 games, three of their past four, six of their past eight.
That puts Minnesota (20-9 overall) at 8-9 in the conference, tied with Washington (17-12) for 12th place.
For the first quarter, it seemed like Washington couldn’t throw a basketball into the ocean that was Williams Arena’s elevated court. For the final three quarters, it seemed like the Big Ten’s second-best shooting team could not miss.
The Huskies went 4-for-16 overall and 2-for-8 while falling behind by seven after one quarter and by 12 early in the second. From that point until the end of the third quarter, Washington hit 20 of 26 shots overall and five of six three-pointers while outscoring Minnesota 47-22 to take a 57-44 lead into the fourth quarter. That lead grew to 17 early in the third before a 12-0 Gophers rally cut the deficit to 65-60 when Nia Holloway scored and was fouled with 1:56 left.
But at the other end, just before the shot-clock buzzer, Elle Ladine hit an off-balance three to end the rally.
Washington shot 58% for the game — second-best by a Gophers opponent this season — and nearly 74% after the first quarter. Ladine led four Huskies in double figures with 26 points on 10-for-13 shooting; she made all four of her threes.
Annika Stewart and Grace Grocholski each scored 13 for the Gophers. Mallory Heyer had 10 points and eight rebounds.
“We really couldn’t guard their ball screens,” Stewart said of the Huskies, who have won three consecutive games. “We couldn’t figure it out. And I think it was our communication, first and foremost. We harped on it all week in practice. We knew what we had to do. But we really didn’t execute our defensive plan.”
Up seven after one quarter, the Gophers scored the first five points of the second quarter to go up 22-12. The rest of the half it was 21-9 Washington. Then the Huskies hit their first five shots in an 11-4 start to the third quarter.
“I’d say, overall, there was just a lack of focus out there,” Grocholski said. “I know I didn’t do my part. I think it was less not understanding and more of just focusing and bringing energy. I don’t think we did that.”
It was particularly disappointing, considering the Gophers had a week to rest and prepare for the game.
“We didn’t have the zip and pop that we needed,” Plitzuweit said. “I don’t know why. I think a lot of the credit goes to Washington. They’re really, really solid.”
