Bill would give $1 million to nonprofit run by violence interrupter whose Minneapolis contract was pulled after shootout, threats

McAfee said the Salem contract has been tabled until the city finishes an investigation. Regarding the shootout, he said his violence interruption worker had just gotten off work when 30 shots were fired so he got his gun from his car and shot back. He noted the worker, Kashmir Khaliffa McReynolds, was struck in his neck, back and shoulder. He says that shows the danger of the job, since violence interrupters aren’t allowed to carry weapons.