Minneapolis violence interrupters say new city rules will reduce their staffing and pay

Some Minneapolis violence interrupters say new contracts with the city will gut their organizations by requiring them to operate under smaller budgets, with less staff and lower pay.
Violence interruption is part the city’s push to use alternatives to police by having community groups hire “credible messengers” — some of them formerly incarcerated or former gang members — who can mediate conflicts, defuse tension and interrupt the cycle of violence and retribution. Groups of violence interrupters can be seen in the streets often wearing matching, brightly colored shirts and coats.
T.O.U.C.H Outreach is one of five nonprofits chosen by the Neighborhood Safety Department to get a one-year violence interrupter contract — pending City Council approval on Thursday. The one-year T.O.U.C.H contract is for $708,400 beginning in April.
Muhammad Abdul-Ahad, executive director of T.O.U.C.H, said the city is requiring him to have fewer violence interrupters, pay them less, and pay new benefits to employees. He expects he’ll have to reduce his staff from 32 to seven.
He’s being told to reduce his spending on community events, reduce pay from $35 an hour to the low 20s, and drop his staffing to seven for teams sent into the streets.
“That’s highly upsetting,” he said.
He said he’s been told he has to submit workers’ names to the Neighborhood Safety Department for approval, and must also get substitute workers approved before they can fill in for a shift, which seems unworkable.
“As nonprofit organizations, it’s like they’re just bullying their way right now,” he said.