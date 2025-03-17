City withdraws violence interrupter from consideration for contract after shooting

The city of Minneapolis is withdrawing its request that a controversial pastor’s nonprofit get a nearly $650,000 violence prevention contract.
The Rev. Jerry McAfee’s nonprofit was set to get a nearly $650,000 violence prevention contract, despite controversies dogging the group.
The Rev. Jerry McAfee’s nonprofit, Salem Inc., was among six entities chosen by the city Neighborhood Safety department to be awarded violence interruption contracts under a program called MinneapolUS.
Salem Inc. was slated to be considered Monday afternoon by a Minneapolis City Council committee for one-year contracts, with a two-year renewal option, but city officials have suddenly changed course.
A spokesman for the Neighborhood Safety Department, Brian Feintech, said Monday morning the department is withdrawing its request for action on all of the contracts that were to be considered by the Administration and Enterprise Oversight Committee and will likely submit a new request to the Committee of the Whole on March 25 that will not include Salem Inc.
Feintech said he couldn’t comment on the reason for the withdrawal, but the Star Tribune reported Friday that a violence prevention worker for one of McAfee’s other nonprofits, 21 Days of Peace, was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangerment Friday in connection with a shootout one week ago.
The 35-year-old man fired back when he was shot after helping serve food to the community near 36th and Penn avenues, according to a police report. He was wearing a bulletproof vest and was struck by bullets after people came out from behind bushes and began shooting at 21 Days of Peace workers, McAfee told the Star Tribune on Friday.
Violence interrupters working for the city aren’t allowed to be armed, McAfee said, but he said they were working on a state contract, had logged off for the day and the man was a “legal gun toter.”
The selection of McAfee’s nonprofit for a violence interrupter contract had already caused consternation at City Hall because McAfee interrupted a February council committee meeting and went on a five-minute rant when the council briefly considered temporarily moving some violence prevention programs to Hennepin County.
McAfee is pastor of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church and operates nonprofits that have done violence prevention work for years. The church won a nearly $306,000 city contract last year to do a “community trauma and de-escalation initiative,” and 21 Days of Peace received $3 million from the state in 2023 for violence prevention work.
