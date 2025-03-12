News & Politics

21 Days of Peace worker injured by gunfire in north Minneapolis

The shooting happened as the group was cleaning up from a barbecue it held Monday night.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 12, 2025 at 1:23PM
The Rev. Jerry McAfee speaks to the media surrounded by Violence Interrupters and other violence prevention worker after a Minneapolis City Council meeting at the Public Service Center in Minneapolis on Feb. 13, 2025. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A shooting on Monday night in north Minneapolis left a violence interrupter injured.

In a video posted on Facebook, the Rev. Jerry McAfee confirmed a security guard working with the group 21 Days of Peace was shot at about 9:30 p.m. in the vicinity of 36th and Penn avenues N.

Minneapolis contracts with several dozen community groups on efforts to intervene against violence in the city’s neighborhoods. McAfee has been at odds recently with city officials over the structure of the violence prevention efforts.

The guard was hit in the neck, McAfee said in the video.

McAfee is the founder of 21 Days of Peace and pastor of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church.

The guard, McAfee said, had helped save a woman’s life earlier in the day by administering Narcan. He then joined other Peace members to serve a community meal near the troubled intersection. As the last remaining members were cleaning up from the barbecue, shots rang out, McAfee said in his video.

“People came out of the alley and started shooting,” McAfee said. The guard was hit in the neck and shoulder area, but was wearing a bulletproof vest, McAfee said.

The guard’s condition was not immediately available on Wednesday morning. Minneapolis police have not announced any arrests.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See More

More from News & Politics

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Twin Cities woman who ran unlicensed home day care admits her neglect killed toddler

card image

An autopsy found that excess food caused asphyxiation and prevented oxygen from getting to the brain of the 20-month-old boy.

News & Politics

21 Days of Peace worker injured by gunfire in north Minneapolis

card image

Minneapolis

8 businesses sue Minneapolis, saying city allowed activists, gangs to take over George Floyd Square

card image