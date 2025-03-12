A shooting on Monday night in north Minneapolis left a violence interrupter injured.
21 Days of Peace worker injured by gunfire in north Minneapolis
The shooting happened as the group was cleaning up from a barbecue it held Monday night.
In a video posted on Facebook, the Rev. Jerry McAfee confirmed a security guard working with the group 21 Days of Peace was shot at about 9:30 p.m. in the vicinity of 36th and Penn avenues N.
Minneapolis contracts with several dozen community groups on efforts to intervene against violence in the city’s neighborhoods. McAfee has been at odds recently with city officials over the structure of the violence prevention efforts.
The guard was hit in the neck, McAfee said in the video.
McAfee is the founder of 21 Days of Peace and pastor of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church.
The guard, McAfee said, had helped save a woman’s life earlier in the day by administering Narcan. He then joined other Peace members to serve a community meal near the troubled intersection. As the last remaining members were cleaning up from the barbecue, shots rang out, McAfee said in his video.
“People came out of the alley and started shooting,” McAfee said. The guard was hit in the neck and shoulder area, but was wearing a bulletproof vest, McAfee said.
The guard’s condition was not immediately available on Wednesday morning. Minneapolis police have not announced any arrests.
Twin Cities woman who ran unlicensed home day care admits her neglect killed toddler
An autopsy found that excess food caused asphyxiation and prevented oxygen from getting to the brain of the 20-month-old boy.