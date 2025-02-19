Medcalf: Rev. McAfee should practice what he preaches to youth

“We are an emotional people because so much happens to us,” he told me. “It ain’t so much that somebody stepped on my shoe and got it dirty [and then] I killed them. It’s all of the other stuff that I carried. There are times when our people have to see those who they deem as their leader to express and be their voice in an articulate way without the violence. Was I vociferous? But I didn’t strike one blow. Did I use a curse word at all?”