North Minneapolis records a decade low in shootings

Mayor and police chief hail double-digit reductions in violent crime on city’s North Side amid targeted enforcement campaign and federal prosecutions.

By Liz Sawyer and

Jeff Hargarten

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 21, 2025 at 12:27AM

Minneapolis' North Side, long plagued with the city’s highest rates of gunfire, is experiencing a decade low in shootings as other violent crime trends stabilize post-COVID.

In 2024, the diverse enclave recorded 35 fewer gunshot victims – a 21% reduction from the prior year – returning those communities to pre-pandemic levels, police data shows.

That region, which contains some of the city’s most historically disenfranchised neighborhoods, also observed a dramatic decline in Shotspotter activations and reports of automatic gunfire last year.

Mayor Jacob Frey and Chief Brian O’Hara lauded the development in a Thursday news conference, crediting state and federal partners for helping local police drive down violence.

“For years, even decades, I’ve heard people say that the North Side isn’t safe,” said Frey, arguing that that longtime perception is no longer true. “We’re coming here right now to correct the record.”

Progress can be felt on major thoroughfares like West Broadway and Lowry Avenue, and is markedly improving the lives of residents formerly subjected to the daily sound of whizzing bullets on their blocks, he said.

O’Hara pointed to the striking change seen at one of the city’s most dangerous intersections. The corner of W. Broadway and N. Lyndale Avenue, home to the former Merwin Liquors store and a Winner Gas station known as the “murder station,” had earned a grim reputation. In 2021, an estimated 38 people were shot in the vicinity, O’Hara said.

By 2024, following a concerted push by fed-up neighbors and a civil probe by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, only one victim was struck by gunfire in the area all year.

“This isn’t something that changed last week or last month,” O’Hara said, applauding community members for reclaiming those public spaces by letting troublemakers know “they’re not going to take it anymore.”

He tied much of the momentum to a series of federal racketeering indictments by the former U.S. Attorney, who jailed dozens of men associated with Minneapolis’ most prominent street gangs.

“Residents have been telling me it’s gotten quieter here,” O’Hara added. “The police officers have noticed it.”

Homicide rates in Minneapolis slightly increased in 2024 following several years of decline from 2021’s bloody peaks. But still, overall gun violence has generally plummeted, down 9% last year and falling nearly by half since 2021 — a decrease driven largely by a 57% drop in shootings across north Minneapolis neighborhoods, according to a Star Tribune analysis.

Of the eight homicides logged so far this year, just three occurred in the city’s Fourth Precinct. (Those figures include justified, or self-defense, killings.)

That is indicative of the North Side’s extended reprieve.

North Minneapolis had the most room for violence to drop after shootings in those communities helped drive the city’s explosion of generational bloodshed following George Floyd’s murder. Last year’s roughly 130 shootings on the North Side are below the pre-pandemic average going back to 2008 in city data.

In 2021, there were over 300 — a number accounting for nearly half of the city’s total shootings. Much of that violence shifted south, to areas like Whittier and Phillips.

Department leaders note there were two seven-day stretches this year, one in January and one in February, in which no one was shot citywide — a phenomenon not experienced in all of 2024.

Thursday marked the second time in recent weeks that city officials have publicly touted a reduction in crime stats, citing positive trendlines in the first quarter of 2025. However, crime typically ebbs in the colder winter months and increases significantly over the summer, so the year’s final trends remain to be seen.

In a major city election year where policing and public safety will be paramount to campaign messaging, criminologists caution that a multitude of complex factors dictate evolving crime trends. The number of police officers and changing law enforcement tactics, for example, play a role — as do economics, social services, housing access and macro changes in human behavior.

Earlier this winter, Frey and O’Hara hailed a “turning point” in their police recruitment efforts following years of rapid decline.

For the first time since 2018, the department ended the calendar year with a net increase of officers, adding 36 sworn staff after a targeted marketing push and a historic pay increase.

Applications jumped by 133% by the end of 2024, partly driven by an influx of lateral hires, legacy recruits and a monthslong “Imagine Yourself” campaign that flooded social media with ads aimed at rebranding modern policing.

about the writers

Liz Sawyer

Reporter

Liz Sawyer  covers Minneapolis crime and policing at the Star Tribune. Since joining the newspaper in 2014, she has reported extensively on Minnesota law enforcement, state prisons and the youth justice system. 

Jeff Hargarten

Data Journalist

Jeff Hargarten is a Minnesota Star Tribune journalist at the intersection of data analysis, reporting, coding and design.

