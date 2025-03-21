North Minneapolis records a decade low in shootings

Minneapolis' North Side, long plagued with the city’s highest rates of gunfire, is experiencing a decade low in shootings as other violent crime trends stabilize post-COVID.
In 2024, the diverse enclave recorded 35 fewer gunshot victims – a 21% reduction from the prior year – returning those communities to pre-pandemic levels, police data shows.
That region, which contains some of the city’s most historically disenfranchised neighborhoods, also observed a dramatic decline in Shotspotter activations and reports of automatic gunfire last year.
Mayor Jacob Frey and Chief Brian O’Hara lauded the development in a Thursday news conference, crediting state and federal partners for helping local police drive down violence.
“For years, even decades, I’ve heard people say that the North Side isn’t safe,” said Frey, arguing that that longtime perception is no longer true. “We’re coming here right now to correct the record.”
Progress can be felt on major thoroughfares like West Broadway and Lowry Avenue, and is markedly improving the lives of residents formerly subjected to the daily sound of whizzing bullets on their blocks, he said.
O’Hara pointed to the striking change seen at one of the city’s most dangerous intersections. The corner of W. Broadway and N. Lyndale Avenue, home to the former Merwin Liquors store and a Winner Gas station known as the “murder station,” had earned a grim reputation. In 2021, an estimated 38 people were shot in the vicinity, O’Hara said.
By 2024, following a concerted push by fed-up neighbors and a civil probe by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, only one victim was struck by gunfire in the area all year.