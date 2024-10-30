11 alleged Minneapolis Lows gang members indicted on racketeering charges that include 5 homicides

Lucas has been linked to three homicides between May 6, 2021 and Feb. 27, 2024, two of which are charged in this indictment. The most recent involved a mass shooting near the Minneapolis Market at Chicago and Franklin avenues in south Minneapolis that killed 34-year-old Pierre Romel Miller of Brooklyn Park and injured three more. That followed an August 2023 mass shooting near the same market. Lucas is already facing multiple state murder charges and has been in custody since May, and court records allege that he possessed a handgun with an extended magazine at the time of his arrest. He is also being charged now in both state and federal court alongside Collins for their alleged involvement in the February 2024 shooting.