Semi hauling ammunition crashes in Lowry tunnel, shuts down I-94 in both directions

A semitrailer truck crashed late Friday morning at one end of the Lowry Hill tunnel in Minneapolis, halting traffic in both directions.
The crash occurred about 10:55 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 and left the semi on its side with some of the trailer in the eastbound lanes just outside the east end of the tunnel, said State Patrol Lt. Mike Lee.
The semi, hauling ammunition, struck the wall before it left its wheels, Lee said.
The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, the lieutenant said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic control staff member said both sides of the interstate will be closed indefinitely.
