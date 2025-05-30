Minneapolis

Semi hauling ammunition crashes in Lowry tunnel, shuts down I-94 in both directions

The wreck on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis occurred shortly after 11 a.m. today. The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, an official said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 30, 2025 at 4:44PM
A rash in Lowry Hill tunnel has traffic halted in both directions. (MnDOT traffic camera)

A semitrailer truck crashed late Friday morning at one end of the Lowry Hill tunnel in Minneapolis, halting traffic in both directions.

The crash occurred about 10:55 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 and left the semi on its side with some of the trailer in the eastbound lanes just outside the east end of the tunnel, said State Patrol Lt. Mike Lee.

The semi, hauling ammunition, struck the wall before it left its wheels, Lee said.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, the lieutenant said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic control staff member said both sides of the interstate will be closed indefinitely.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

