Astrologer fuels hunger for horoscopes five days a week from St. Paul

If you don’t take it too personally, Madame Clairevoyant will guess your sign.
As a professional astrologer and author of The Cut’s daily horoscopes at New York Magazine, Claire Comstock-Gay, as she is known in real life, has seen the industry explode in popularity over the last decade.
Horoscopes that often centered romantic pursuits have spread to broader subsets of people’s lives like their career, where they choose to live and their family life, said Comstock-Gay, 37, who has lived in St. Paul since 2016.
“I was talking the other day to a childhood friend of mine, and he and his wife just had a baby who’s a Capricorn. And he was like, ‘we’re panicking. You need to talk us down. Co-star said that Capricorns are boring,’” Comstock-Gay said, referring to a popular astrology app. “‘Is our baby boring?’”
Astrology has thrived in recent years, as social media content creators breathlessly post about which signs to avoid on dating apps and ponder what Gemini season, which began May 21, means for you.
These personalized, spiritual approaches to challenging and uncertain times are trending, according to a report from market research firm IBIS World on the psychic services industry that generated an estimated $2.3 billion in revenue in 2024 and employed about 105,000 people.
Three in 10 U.S. adults say they consult astrology, tarot cards or a fortune teller at least once a year, with about 1 in 10 adults consulting the stars on a weekly basis, according to a fall 2024 Pew Research Center survey. Astrology services are most utilized by younger adults, women and LGBTQ people.
Last fall, The Cut boosted the weekly column to daily missives from the stars. Comstock-Gay now devotes five days a week to writing and crafting an individualized report for each of the 12 signs.