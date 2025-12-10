Twin Cities

In the shadow of ICE, a St. Paul neighborhood store steps in to feed its community

While federal agents patrol the Twin Cities, a St. Paul Mexican grocer is filling a gap for families too frightened to shop.

By Emmy Martin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 10, 2025 at 11:04PM
Ramiro Hernandez, the owner of Bymore Supermercado, makes a free delivery of groceries to a family in St. Paul on Wednesday. As threats of ICE action swirl around the Twin Cities, members of the Latino and other minority communities are increasingly afraid to run basic errands. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

On a normal Sunday, the aisles of Mexican grocery store Bymore Supermercado in St. Paul are crowded. Families shop together with parents calling out dinner ideas and kids tossing snacks into the cart.

“In our culture, it’s like family bonding time. Mom goes with all the kids,” said bookkeeper Vanessa Machuca.

But last weekend, even the bright papel picado and piñatas hanging from the ceiling couldn’t fill the emptiness. Foot traffic plunged to a quarter of Bymore’s typical volume. Families stayed inside their homes, afraid that a quick trip for eggs could put them in the path of federal immigration agents.

So the store started going to them.

As U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s presence has become more visible across the Twin Cities, Bymore’s owner, 61-year-old Ramiro Hernandez, has turned his small Mexican grocery into an impromptu delivery operation for immigrant families too frightened to step outside.

“We don’t care how much you need, as long as you get it,” said employee Blanca Garcia, 57, as she shopped for a customer’s delivery order. “We don’t care how far you are.”

No delivery fees. No minimum order amount. If a family calls for food, someone at Bymore gets in the car.

Blanca Garcia puts together a grocery order together for a family at Bymore Supermercado in St. Paul. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

More than a grocery store

Hernandez opened Bymore Supermercado 25 years ago. He came to the United States at 17, moving from Los Angeles to Chicago and Cleveland before settling in Minneapolis, where he has lived for the past 33 years.

“When I came, it was like paradise,” he said. “I feel like I am home.”

Over time, Bymore has become more than a supermarket. It’s a gathering place — where people look for the brands they grew up with in Mexico and Central America, run into neighbors, and swap news in the aisles. Families come for fresh-cut meat, piles of chiles and spices, plantains and bananas, and cheeses from Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Mexico.

The store also maintains a loyalty program with about 5,000 customers enrolled over the last decade. When fear began spreading last week, that database became a lifeline. Machuca used it to send out a message: Bymore would begin offering free deliveries for anyone who needed them.

“We wanted to include the whole community,” she said. “We didn’t want to leave anybody out.”

Machuca has worked at Bymore for 15 years. Her husband was deported to Michoacán, Mexico, during the Obama administration and spent more than a decade away before returning.

“I was forced into being like a single mom for those ten years,” she said.

The fear now gripping Bymore’s shoppers is familiar to her. In many families, she said, the only person still leaving home is the one who absolutely must work to keep everyone afloat.

A carton of eggs with a note that says “Free, thank you for your patronage” is added to a family's delivery order at Bymore Supermercado in St. Paul. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A community mobilizes

At first, Hernandez and his adult children handled the delivery routes themselves.

“He took it upon himself and his kids,” Machuca said. “We didn’t want to put any of our employees at risk for anything.” They loaded their cars with orders and drove across the metro, taking cash or EBT at the door.

As word spread, volunteers began showing up, many from outside the neighborhood after seeing posts circulating on social media.

By Wednesday, three or four volunteers were rotating through Bymore, helping staff complete deliveries between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. The store is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and if orders come in later, family or staff still try to get them out.

Hernandez says they’ll go wherever they’re needed, whenever they can. His voice tightened when asked what the fear had done to his neighborhood. He also tucks an extra dozen eggs and a can of beans into each order at no charge.

“I don’t even want to think about it because it hurts me,” he said, tears gathering in his eyes.

“There is no limit if they need help,” he said. “If we can go, we go.”

Ramiro Hernandez, the owner of Bymore Supermercado, makes a free delivery of groceries to a family in St. Paul on Wednesday. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Faith interrupted

The crisis has reached into another part of Bymore’s role: faith.

Since it opened, the store has hosted an annual church service for Our Lady of Guadalupe, a major celebration in the Mexican Catholic tradition. Each year, a Dominican priest flies in from Massachusetts to give Mass late on Dec. 11, as worshippers gather the night before the Dec. 12 feast day.

This year, Hernandez canceled it.

“We’re not going to risk it,” Machuca said.

The priest still planned to come Wednesday, but Hernandez didn’t want to put him — or his shoppers — in the middle of a highly visible gathering.

“It made me feel worse,” he said, imagining drawing people to one place where they could be targeted by ICE.

Even so, Hernandez hopes the store’s actions inspire others in safer positions to step forward.

“One thing that I want is to inspire different people to get together and help people who are more in need,” he said.

Gratitude from customers keeps him going.

“People are feeling very grateful for what we’re doing,” Garcia said. “They’re sending us their blessings and telling us we’re doing a big favor for them.”

Sometimes, Hernandez admits, it’s overwhelming. Business is down, and bills still come due. Machuca isn’t sure how long Bymore can keep delivering food for free.

But for now, as long as the phones keep ringing and the cars keep running, Hernandez plans to keep loading boxes of food into the trunks of volunteers and family members.

Emmy Martin

Business Intern

Emmy Martin is a business intern at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

