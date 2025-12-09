DHS disputes Augsburg’s account of ICE arrest on campus, claims agents were obstructed

Federal immigration officials are contradicting key elements of Augsburg University’s account of a weekend arrest on its Minneapolis campus, saying their officers had a warrant and were obstructed by a university administrator and campus security during the encounter.
The Department of Homeland Security’s Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said in an emailed statement that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested Jesus Saucedo-Portillo, whom she described as an unauthorized immigrant, on Dec. 6 while he was getting into his vehicle in a campus parking lot.
McLaughlin said Saucedo-Portillo “is a registered sex offender and has a previous arrest for driving while intoxicated.” A search of Minnesota court records by the Star Tribune found no record of a DWI case under that name, and Saucedo-Portillo does not appear in the national sex-offender registry.
Augsburg officials say they stand by their original account of the incident.
“The university’s previous statements about the incident remain unchanged,” spokesperson Rachel Farris said Tuesday. “When asked to provide a judicial warrant, the agents refused to produce and stated they did not have one, despite being on private property.”
Her account differs from DHS’s version of events. McLaughlin said that during the arrest, “a university Administrator and campus security attempted to obstruct the arrest,” alleging that an administrator ordered campus security personnel to stand in front of an ICE vehicle as officers attempted to leave campus.
McLaughlin said officers warned that blocking the vehicle could constitute obstructing justice and used “the minimum amount of force necessary to clear the area.”
Augsburg Provost Paula O’Loughlin said in an email Saturday that ICE agents pointed weapons at students and staff who were recording the encounter and were “pushing witnesses back” as the incident unfolded in a private campus lot adjacent to two residence halls.