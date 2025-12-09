Weather

Expect slow drive home as storm to bring heavy wind, snow to much of Minnesota Tuesday and Wednesday

Blizzard conditions are possible in western Minnesota on Tuesday before “brutal” cold arrives for the weekend.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 9, 2025 at 1:23PM
Snow this morning slowed traffic near the I-35W and I-94 interchange, seen from the 24th Street foot bridge Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Minneapolis, MN.
Snow slowed traffic near the I-35W and I-94 interchange, seen from the 24th Street foot bridge during a weather event in 2018. (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A light dusting of snow overnight in the metro was just the tease for the main event moving in Tuesday afternoon when a clipper system will bring freezing rain, heavy snow and gusty winds that could make travel hazardous.

Between 4 and 7 inches of snow are expected to fall in an area stretching from Little Falls, Minn. through the northern Twin Cities suburbs to Eau Claire, Wis. where a winter storm warning is in effect through Wednesday morning.

A winter weather advisory for the potential of 3 to 5 inches covers an area from Detroit Lakes and Fergus Falls southeast through the core of the metro area and extending to Rochester and Winona, the National Weather Service said.

The heaviest amounts will be along and north of I-94, said National Weather Service meteorologist Caleb Grunzke.

South of that “there is more uncertainty,” he said. Temperatures flirting with the 32-degree mark in the metro could have precipitation falling as freezing rain for an hour or two before changing to snow.

Southern Minnesota may see more rain than snow until colder air arrives later in the day or into the evening hours.

Regardless, nobody is likely to escape the latest brush with winter.

Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, are likely to become glazed with ice, creating hazardous conditions especially during the evening commute, the Weather Service warns.

“Travel is going to be bad,” Grunzke said. “I’d recommend against it.”

Southwestern Minnesota won’t see as much snow, but an inch or two is possible. Combined with winds howling at up to 50 mph, blizzard conditions could develop from Albert Lea west to Worthington and north to Marshall. The area is covered by a winter storm watch.

The metro area, where winds could be as high as 35 mph, has picked up 11.2 inches of snow for the season as of Tuesday morning, slightly above the average of 10.5 inches for this point in the season.

Another chance to add to that will come Thursday before dangerously cold air arrives for the weekend. By Friday night, lows could reach minus 10 degrees in the Twin Cities and Saturday’s high may not reach above zero, Grunzke said.

In western Minnesota, low temperatures Saturday could approach minus 20 degrees with wind chill values in the -25 to -35 degree range.

“Brutal,” Grunzke said of the arctic blast.

Temperatures should moderate by early next week with readings more typical of mid-December in the teens and 20s.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from Weather

See More

Weather

Expect slow drive home as storm to bring heavy wind, snow to much of Minnesota Tuesday and Wednesday

Snow this morning slowed traffic near the I-35W and I-94 interchange, seen from the 24th Street foot bridge Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Minneapolis, MN.
Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Blizzard conditions are possible in western Minnesota on Tuesday before “brutal” cold arrives for the weekend.

Weather

Snow returns this week, could ‘pack quite the punch’ in western Minnesota

card image

Weather

Douglas: An icy mix in the metro on Tuesday, and 3 to 6 inches of snow up north

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas