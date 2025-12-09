Minneapolis City Council looks to solve No. 1 problem downtown: Where to go No. 2

There are certain hotspots in downtown Minneapolis where people frequently relieve themselves outside where there is no bathroom. The light rail stop at S. 5th Street and Hennepin Avenue, for instance. And a few intersections in Downtown West, closer to Loring Park.
The Minneapolis Downtown Council has a public urination map tracking every instance when a member business calls and crews are deployed to wash — or scoop — it up. Because we’re talking about defecation as well, said Downtown Council President Adam Duininck.
They try to work with building owners to change landscaping, broadcast music, or hire street outreach teams — anything to boost the perception that people are watching the street.
But what downtown really needs is more bathrooms, according to the Downtown Council. Its 2035 Plan calls for 20% more access by next year, and alludes to an infamous episode from 2023, when the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea shared the tale of his desperate dash for a bathroom in downtown Minneapolis.
“The biggest challenge is this open secret that if we have porta-potties or other [temporary] resource like that, they end up getting used for nefarious reasons, doing drugs or prostitution,” Duininck said. “But there are emerging technologies that we hope could potentially be both safe and accessible.”
City Council Member Aurin Chowdhury said the city implemented a 311 code for public defecation about two years ago, after she pushed the city to track the problem around another light rail hotspot in her ward, at E. 46th Street and Hiawatha Avenue. It’s unclear how that’s worked out. The city didn’t have data available this week.
Council Member Katie Cashman, who represents parts of downtown, has proposed amending Mayor Jacob Frey’s proposed 2026 budget to include $700,000 for five to eight standalone restrooms on Nicollet Mall maintained by a private vendor.
While private businesses sometimes allow access to their bathrooms for some patrons, there is a nine-block gap between the readily available public bathrooms at Central Library and the seasonal one at Peavey Plaza. Various groups have reached out in support of public bathrooms, including members of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, the bus operators union and Street Voices of Change, a group of people who have experienced homelessness, Cashman said.