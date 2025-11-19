Opinion | A vibrant downtown needs places for people to sit

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Walk along Nicollet Mall or Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis, and you may come across one of three handcrafted wooden benches quietly installed by an informal group of Minneapolis residents branding itself as the Minneapolis Public Seating Authority. These three benches offer something rarely found downtown today — an invitation to sit and linger. They highlight a glaring reality: If we want a vibrant and accessible downtown, we need more public seating.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with many storefronts shuttered and foot traffic still sparse, the inhospitable features of downtown’s design, including its sprawling superblocks and oversized intersections, are stripped bare for all to see. A serious lack of public seating compounds this sense of hostility.
Consider, for example, the redesign of downtown Hennepin Avenue between Washington Avenue and 12th Street, completed in 2022. The project’s webpage boasts that the redesigned corridor features “a sidewalk area with space for plants and furniture for pedestrians.” Of course, having space for seating is very different from actually having seating. Within the three-quarter-mile project corridor, the only public seating you are likely to find is at bus stops, which feature a small backless bench inside each shelter, and sometimes an additional bench adjacent to the shelter. Each bench seats two people, separated by an armrest. Along one of the city’s busiest transit corridors, these seats are not sufficient to accommodate existing transit riders, let alone all pedestrians who might need or want a place to rest.
The sense of lost opportunity along this corridor is striking. Beds of greenery that could have been ringed by benches are instead encircled by sharp-edged fences. Areas where benches could easily be installed without impeding foot traffic are left as barren swaths of concrete.
While the redesign added 118 trash and recycling containers, averaging almost 12 per block, no such zeal was dedicated to seating.
News coverage of the Hennepin redesign reveals that the decision to omit seating was largely due to opposition from local business and property owners concerned that benches would attract loitering and disruptive behavior. Members of the Minneapolis Pedestrian Advisory Committee criticized this decision as an example of the city’s systemic failure to recognize public seating as vital to a walkable public realm.