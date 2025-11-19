Opinion | A vibrant downtown needs places for people to sit

Consider, for example, the redesign of downtown Hennepin Avenue between Washington Avenue and 12th Street, completed in 2022. The project’s webpage boasts that the redesigned corridor features “a sidewalk area with space for plants and furniture for pedestrians.” Of course, having space for seating is very different from actually having seating. Within the three-quarter-mile project corridor, the only public seating you are likely to find is at bus stops, which feature a small backless bench inside each shelter, and sometimes an additional bench adjacent to the shelter. Each bench seats two people, separated by an armrest. Along one of the city’s busiest transit corridors, these seats are not sufficient to accommodate existing transit riders, let alone all pedestrians who might need or want a place to rest.