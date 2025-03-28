Frey’s plan to take buses off Minneapolis’ Nicollet Mall next year meets resistance

Downtown Minneapolis is riddled with vacancies, and the doldrums of its main drag, Nicollet Mall, has been debated since long before the pandemic.
The latest debate: buses.
“My job is to provide a vision for the future of the city, and specifically the future of downtown,” Frey said. “If you want something different, you’ve got to try something different.”
Guided by the Downtown Action Plan, city staff aim to move buses off Nicollet Mall by the end of 2026. But plenty remains to be decided, including: Where will the buses relocate; how much will it cost; and what will City Council members have a say over?
The changes will affect thousands of people who ride Nicollet Mall’s five bus lines, racking up an estimated 12,000 rides each day. And opposition is bubbling.
A city survey found the majority of respondents were willing to entertain at least one of three alternative routes, but 33% — the largest block, including the heaviest bus users — wanted no change.
The Minneapolis Pedestrian Advisory Committee has, perhaps ironically, recommended against full pedestrianization for the sake of riders who are disabled, elderly and third-shift workers.