Minnesota a quiet hotbed for nerd culture conventions

Fifteen years after Reich made his public debut at the Anime Detour convention, decked out like the title character of the video game “Dante’s Inferno,” he’s become a pillar in Minnesota’s thriving nerd culture. The Twin Cities has become a hub for such events in the Midwest, and this year’s Detour, running Friday through Sunday at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Minneapolis, is just one of the fan gatherings around comics, games, fantasy and anime planned for the coming months.