Minnesota a quiet hotbed for nerd culture conventions

Tyler Reich still remembers the cheers that erupted when he crossed the stage at what for years now has been Minnesota’s largest anime convention. It was 2010, and there he was in public in a chain mail hood, with a red fabric cross glued to his chest.
Fifteen years after Reich made his public debut at the Anime Detour convention, decked out like the title character of the video game “Dante’s Inferno,” he’s become a pillar in Minnesota’s thriving nerd culture. The Twin Cities has become a hub for such events in the Midwest, and this year’s Detour, running Friday through Sunday at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Minneapolis, is just one of the fan gatherings around comics, games, fantasy and anime planned for the coming months.
“It’s been just a huge community-building effort for over 20 years, and I’ve made so many great friends and relationships through it,” said Reich, a 37-year-old Minneapolis engineer, who is now often recognized at conventions for his elaborate costumes.
There are at least 30 annual nerd culture conventions in Minnesota, and more have been added this year. Similar events in larger cities tend to draw bigger crowds, but local participants say the diversity of Minnesota’s offerings are unique to almost anywhere.
What’s coming up
CONvergence, the state’s largest science fiction and fantasy convention, is set for July 3-6 at the Hyatt Regency. For fans of video games and board games, the top option is 2D-Con, which runs Aug. 22 to 24 at the Hilton DoubleTree hotel in Bloomington. 2-D Con’s attendance numbers grew from roughly 700 attendees in 2014 to 4,667 in 2024.
A newer addition is Twin Cities Con, offering a classic comic con experience where attendees can meet their favorite superhero actors and cartoon voice actors. Past guests include John DiMaggio, who voiced the robot Bender in “Futurama”; Elijah Wood from the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy; and Tom Kenny, who voices SpongeBob.
After starting with just 4,000 attendees in 2021, Twin Cities Con grew to roughly 35,000 attendees in 2024. It runs Nov. 7-9 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
Why has Minnesota become a hotbed for these events?