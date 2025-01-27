Metro Transit riders catching buses on Nicollet Mall will be in for a new routine when routes shift onto other downtown Minneapolis streets.
Minneapolis’ three options for moving buses off of Nicollet Mall
Maple Grove and Plymouth are also jointly looking at ways to improve transit in the northwest metro.
But that won’t happen for another year — at the earliest.
Minneapolis, in partnership with Metro Transit, has come up with three options for moving buses onto other corridors, perhaps in 2026, as the city explores ways to “pedestrianize Nicollet Mall” while at the same time improving transit service and making the downtown’s version of Main Street “more flexible and dynamic.”
“We want to make transit as good or better than it is on Nicollet Mall,” Kathleen Mayell, a transportation planning manager for the city of Minneapolis, said last week during a webinar outlining the possibilities. Another open house will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the IDS Crystal Court. Feedback will be accepted until Friday through an online survey at linktr.ee/downtowntransit.
Nicollet is a major retail destination with restaurants and offices, and it’s one of the busiest transit corridors in the state. About 650 buses — five different routes — serve about 11,600 riders every weekday. It’s also painfully slow as buses move an average of 5 mph and are motionless 50% of the time. Frequently they are diverted off Nicollet for special events, webinar presenters said.
By relocating buses, the goal is to create a place “to connect, have fun and play” and make Nicollet “a draw for pedestrians,” said City Planner Shanna Sether.
One option calls for southbound Routes 10, 17 and 18 and the future F Rapid Transit Line to operate on Marquette Avenue and northbound on 2nd Avenue S. in dedicated transit lanes next to the curb. The plan would make transfers harder but would keep streets largely as they are now, the plan says.
Another option calls for two-way vehicular traffic on Marquette and 2nd with one lane in both directions for vehicles and one for buses only. In that scenario, Routes 10, 17 and 18, the Orange Line and the future F Line would run on Marquette and 33 express routes move to 2nd Avenue. That would make transfers to light rail easier and separate local and express routes. Some lane reconfigurations would be necessary, according to the plan.
A third option would put Routes 10, 17 and 18 and the F Line on 3rd Avenue S. with the Orange Line and express routes staying on Marquette and 2nd avenues. This plan would include an improved bike lane, make transfers to light-rail and BRT lines easier and separate local and express routes. It would require 3rd Avenue to be rebuilt.
In all three cases, Routes 11 and 25 would shift to Hennepin Avenue.
“All these options require trade-offs,” Mayell said. “There are positives and negatives for each.”
Transit study in NW metro
In the northwest suburbs, Maple Grove Transit and Plymouth Metrolink have no plans to merge, but the two agencies are working on a joint study to find ways to increase transit access and better serve residents, businesses and visitors in the two cities, said Plymouth’s Transit Administrator Nur Kasin.
“We are looking at ways where Plymouth and Maple Grove can collaborate on transit initiatives to create efficiencies and provide seamless service in the northwest area,” said Maple Grove Transit Administrator Mike Opatz.
As part of the study, a virtual conversation to solicit feedback will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. To join, call 612-712-2159 or online at tinyurl.com/northwesttransit.