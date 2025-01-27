Minneapolis’ three options for moving buses off of Nicollet Mall

Another option calls for two-way vehicular traffic on Marquette and 2nd with one lane in both directions for vehicles and one for buses only. In that scenario, Routes 10, 17 and 18, the Orange Line and the future F Line would run on Marquette and 33 express routes move to 2nd Avenue. That would make transfers to light rail easier and separate local and express routes. Some lane reconfigurations would be necessary, according to the plan.