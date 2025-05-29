Roper: To save Nicollet Mall, we need more doors

The city is redirecting about $6 million a year in taxes from certain buildings to a special “value capture” district that was supposed to pay for a streetcar on Nicollet and Central avenues. (The streetcar project is now dead, and a slight change in state law would loosen up that money.) City leaders also recently voted to impose a new 2% tax on hotel stays, which would generate about $6 million a year toward things that help boost tourism.