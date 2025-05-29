Roper: To save Nicollet Mall, we need more doors

Downtown Minneapolis boosters like to call Nicollet Mall “Minnesota’s Main Street.” But I can’t say those words with a straight face these days.
Nicollet Mall’s empty storefronts have become a sad centerpiece of downtown, which otherwise boasts many great attractions — from the historic central riverfront to plentiful theaters and stadiums.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey wants to remove the buses to revive the street. I think the city should be focused on something more mundane: Doors. We need more of them.
Nicollet Mall is what happens when a city — over generations — prizes big retail and spacious corporate lobbies over small-scale storefronts. If we want more people on Nicollet Mall, we need to chop up the ground-level spaces so that small businesses can plausibly occupy them.
We should all care about the mall’s future, since this is how many visitors first encounter our region when they travel here for conventions and major events.
The mall is also important for the region’s tax base, since taxes paid by the surrounding office towers are a foundation of the city’s budget and spread to the rest of the metro through our innovative tax sharing program. A healthy Nicollet Mall could help reverse nosediving downtown building values.
Ever the salesman, Frey in last year’s budget address envisioned a bus-less Nicollet Mall with ice rinks, ice bars, ziplines, dog parks and a Ferris wheel.
But to make a great street, you need permanent stuff to do there that brings people back day after day — long after the ice bar has melted.