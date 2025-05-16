Roper: I will be obsessively curious and occasionally crusading about Twin Cities issues

This will be a column that does things.
I’m borrowing that phrase from a predecessor of this newspaper, the Minneapolis Journal, which often described itself more than a century ago as “The Paper that Does Things.” (Unlike the Journal, however, I have no plans of starting a newsboys band.)
I intend to be obsessively curious and occasionally crusading about urban life in the Twin Cities. This column will combine a street-level view of our metropolis with a critical eye on big-picture issues. It will demonstrate respectful dialogue on difficult topics and regularly elevate reader feedback.
Hopefully, we can have some fun in the process.
The “doing” is, after all, what stands out the most about legendary columnists of yesteryear — notably Barbara Flanagan of the Minneapolis Star. Barbara’s advocacy of urbanism when people were fleeing Minneapolis is best remembered for her efforts to legalize sidewalk cafes in the city. Jim Klobuchar’s dispatches from statewide bike rides with readers, meanwhile, represented innovative “audience engagement” of a pre-internet era.
Writing a regular column is both the most exciting and terrifying moment of my 16-year career at the Minnesota Star Tribune. I am doing it partly because the only antidote to the widespread deterioration of civic discourse is more people engaging in public life with an open mind. So I’m sticking my neck out, even if I risk getting clobbered (figuratively, please!).
I need your help to make this column a conversation. I want this space to reflect a diverse range of viewpoints — beyond just my own. Please email me your thoughts at eric.roper@startribune.com. I’d like to have regular “mailbag” features. And if you would like to follow this column by email, sign up here.
A bit about me: I grew up in New York and joined the Star Tribune right out of college as an intern in the Washington bureau. Since moving here in 2010, I’ve grown increasingly convinced that Minneapolis and Minnesota are where I want to spend the rest of my life.