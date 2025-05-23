Roper: Let’s celebrate improvements to the local bus

ABOARD THE NO. 18 BUS — I was commuting home on a recent rainy evening, jotting down transit observations for this column, when a young man across the aisle turned to me. He was wearing ripped jeans and holding a lollipop.
“I don’t mean to bother you, but is it going to rain tomorrow?” he asked. I told him it was, which led to a short conversation about the weather and the upcoming weekend. Then he said goodbye and got off.
It was a tiny (and rare) interaction. But it illustrated a point I was hoping to make here, which is that the bus is one of these unique spaces where people converge across race, class and culture.
And that’s why I’d like to celebrate the vast improvements that have been made to the local bus system over the last decade — with even more promising changes on the horizon. I would pop some champagne, but that is strictly against the rules of the bus.
Just over 10 years ago, I was writing about the comically simplistic “Bus Stop” signs (they didn’t say what bus stopped there!) and how plenty of popular stops around town lacked shelters. Metro Transit fixed the signs and created an ongoing program to install and upgrade shelters.
Nowadays, even bigger transit transformations are afoot.
Many of the busiest routes in the region are becoming rapid bus “lines,” featuring robust stops and much faster service. You’ll find these lines on Chicago, Snelling, Penn and Fremont avenues. New lines open this year on Lake Street and Hennepin Ave.
But what has some urbanists giddy is Metro Transit’s “Network Now” plan — which sounds like something that comes with unlimited texting and free weekend minutes. Local streetcar historian Aaron Isaacs wrote that, if fully implemented, “it will be the biggest one-time transit makeover in history.”