Roper: We have bigger regional priorities than a Mall of America water park

Bloomington politicians have a special love for the Mall of America. It is their baby, after all.
The city (with state help) marshaled a heap of subsidies to get the mall off the ground three decades ago, followed by more taxpayer dollars for expansions. Now, Bloomington leaders are preparing to pour public money into a massive Mall of America water park called “Mystery Cove.”
The mystery I’ve been trying to untangle is how the city’s primary subsidy for this chlorinated oasis has nearly tripled since 2019 to $160 million. That’s especially surprising given that the water park actually got smaller. The catch is that the city and the mall want more time to close the deal, which hinges on a provision tucked into tax bills now being debated at the Legislature.
I am not anti-water park, per se. I have actually occasionally found myself lost in the tropical renderings of this glass-roofed facility, imagining the sun warming my skin on a frigid winter day as I sip a cocktail beside a palm tree and drift off to the sound of waves lapping the faux shoreline …
I snap out of it when I consider the shrieking of children, who would be a primary audience for this water park.
But imagine if any other city in the metro area was about to shell out $160 million for a water park. It would be a scandal. Yes, the Mall of America is a significant regional attraction that brings a lot of people (and tax dollars) to Minnesota.
City spokesperson Ashley Klemer wrote in an email that the mall generates an enormous amount of tax revenue, is a destination for many Minneapolis and St. Paul hotel guests, and “needs additional experiences to attract new visitors and remain viable.”
At the same time, we also have a lot of regional priorities right now that seem more deserving of public dollars on this scale. Off the top of my head: Several stadiums are simultaneously seeking handouts from the state Legislature. And a lack of money for housing and social services is contributing to homelessness and encampments.