What’s next after the Minnesota Legislature adjourned without finishing the budget

Minnesota lawmakers likely won’t reconvene in a special session to finish passing budget bills until the end of the week at the earliest.
Legislative leaders and Gov. Tim Walz agreed to a broad budget framework last week that balances the next two-year state budget and makes progress in reducing the deficit in the following one.
But the closely divided Legislature, sparring over fiscal details and unrelated policy proposals, failed to pass all of the required budget bills by the end of Monday night, which was supposed to be their final day of work this year.
Lawmakers must pass a new two-year budget before the start of the next fiscal year on July 1 or face a government shutdown. If there’s still no deal by June 1, layoff notices will be sent out to state employees.
Lawmakers will have to return to the Capitol to finish their work. The earliest a special session could happen is Thursday, DFL House leader Melissa Hortman told reporters late Monday after the House adjourned. But more realistic, she added, is Friday or even next week after Memorial Day weekend.
Hortman said she pushed for work to continue over the holiday weekend but that appears to be “highly unlikely.”
In another late-night news conference appearance with media, GOP House Speaker Lisa Demuth didn’t answer a question about whether lawmakers would be working through the weekend, only saying members “are working really hard to get things done as soon as possible.”
It appears at least some of the most sensitive work will happen behind closed doors.