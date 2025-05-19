News & Politics

It’s the Minnesota Legislature’s final day. Here’s its to-do list

Only a handful of budget passed through both chambers over the weekend.

By Nathaniel Minor

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 19, 2025 at 11:00AM
The Minnesota state flag flies amid strong winds as the Minnesota Legislature heads into the final weekend of its 2025 session Friday, May 16, 2025 at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota lawmakers aren’t going to meet their deadline of finishing their work by the end of Monday.

But they’re going to give it a good try anyway, plugging their way through about a dozen budget bills before they inevitably reconvene in a special session.

Lawmakers faced a daunting task this year, having to pass a slimmed-down state budget through what is likely the most closely divided government in state history.

Their leaders and Gov. Tim Walz overcame a divisive early stalemate and resisted intense pressure from their parties’ flanks to reach an approximately $66 billion two-year budget agreement in the final days of session.

But that budget agreement is made up of more than a dozen discrete bills, only a handful of which passed through both chambers over the weekend.

“People have a hard time compromising,” said DFL House Leader Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park. “This time of session gets a little slow when people want to hang onto things they thought they could do and they are slowly realizing they can’t do.”

With just hours left in the 2025 legislative session, here’s where things stand:

Done already: Veterans and military affairs, housing, agriculture, legacy, and public safety

As of Sunday evening, five major budget bills cleared both the House and Senate and were on their way to the governor — but not without controversy. Senators railed against the public safety budget bill, with several objecting to the last-minute addition that will close the state prison in Stillwater.

“This is a seismic decision in public safety that we’re making in this state,” Sen. Michael Kreun, R-Blaine, said during a floor debate Sunday. He criticized the Walz administration and legislators for reaching the deal “in the dead of night, in a backroom deal, out of the public eye.”

Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park and chair of the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety committee, said he had regrets over the process around the decision, which has also been slammed by union’s representing prison workers, but not with the decision itself.

“In the end, the bottom line is that it’s inhumane, it’s outdated, it needs to be closed,” he said.

Lawmakers also passed a bill that shifts $77 million away from planned passenger rail projects, including a line between Duluth and the Twin Cities, and toward a program that extends unemployment insurance to hourly school workers.

“The Northern Lights Express train is effectively dead, and taxpayers are better off because of it,” Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville and co-chair of the House Transportation Committee, said in a press release.

Train backers maintain the project is still alive. But Koznick said the U.S. Department of Transportation sent state officials a letter last week saying federal funding would not be available for the project if the state does not have enough money to match federal grant requirements.

Still on the to-do list: Education, taxes, transportation and more

Outstanding budget bills include those for human services, education, taxes and transportation. The transportation bill in particular has been stalled. The conference committee that needs to resolve differences between the House and Senate versions has repeatedly postponed its meetings in recent days.

Lawmakers have also yet to vote on the most controversial parts of the greater budget deal, including the agreement to undo health care access for undocumented adults. That change was a top priority for Republicans but has been heavily criticized by some progressive Democrats.

But it’s not yet clear what will happen and when. Lawmakers have until 11:59 p.m. Monday to pass bills.

about the writer

Nathaniel Minor

Reporter

Nathaniel Minor is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

