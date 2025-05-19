It’s the Minnesota Legislature’s final day. Here’s its to-do list

Minnesota lawmakers aren’t going to meet their deadline of finishing their work by the end of Monday.
But they’re going to give it a good try anyway, plugging their way through about a dozen budget bills before they inevitably reconvene in a special session.
Lawmakers faced a daunting task this year, having to pass a slimmed-down state budget through what is likely the most closely divided government in state history.
Their leaders and Gov. Tim Walz overcame a divisive early stalemate and resisted intense pressure from their parties’ flanks to reach an approximately $66 billion two-year budget agreement in the final days of session.
But that budget agreement is made up of more than a dozen discrete bills, only a handful of which passed through both chambers over the weekend.
“People have a hard time compromising,” said DFL House Leader Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park. “This time of session gets a little slow when people want to hang onto things they thought they could do and they are slowly realizing they can’t do.”
With just hours left in the 2025 legislative session, here’s where things stand:
Done already: Veterans and military affairs, housing, agriculture, legacy, and public safety
As of Sunday evening, five major budget bills cleared both the House and Senate and were on their way to the governor — but not without controversy. Senators railed against the public safety budget bill, with several objecting to the last-minute addition that will close the state prison in Stillwater.