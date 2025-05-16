Politics

Claiming there is ‘no real plan’ to close Stillwater prison, union leaders blast politicians

Labor leaders at the state’s second-largest prison said they were not consulted on the plan to shut it down. They argued at the Capitol that this will harm public safety and corrections operations throughout Minnesota.

By Jeff Day

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 16, 2025 at 8:04PM
Dan Gorman, a correction officer at Stillwater for 20 years, speaks alongside allied labor unions, fellow correctional officers, and staff of the Department of Corrections demanding Gov. Tim Walz and state legislative leaders immediately halt the proposed closure of the Minnesota Correctional Facility–Stillwater during a press conference Friday at the State Capitol. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Standing in the basement of the Minnesota State Capitol on Friday morning, union leaders for Stillwater prison blasted politicians on both sides of the aisle for what they see as a woefully shortsighted, under-planned and dangerous decision to close the 111-year-old institution.

“Stillwater is a way of life,” said Dan Gorman, a chief union steward who has worked at the state’s second-largest correctional facility for 20 years. “Stillwater is a community, not just to the officers but the offenders as well.”

Bart Andersen, the Executive Director of the AFSCME Council 5, which represents 4,300 corrections workers, said the ramifications of this decision will impact public safety and every corrections facility across Minnesota.

“We are sounding the alarm,” Andersen said.

The decision announced Thursday to close the prison was reached as part of a budget agreement struck by Gov. Tim Walz and the Legislature, is meant to save the state $40 million.

It will require the transfer of 1,200 inmates from the level-four facility, which houses some of the most violent convicted criminals in Minnesota.

Andersen said the idea that there’s room for those inmates to be moved to other facilities was news to him.

“We would like to know where that space is,” he said.

Also at top of mind for the union leaders was their members, who have built their lives around working at the prison. 450 of the 560 full-time employees who work at Stillwater are represented by the AFSCME.

Gorman said he’s had coworkers in tears, seasoned officers telling him they don’t know if they can continue working for the Department of Corrections and new officers wondering if they made the right career choice. He said if the prison is closed, whether people are laid off or moved, their lives will be forever changed.

He chastised political leaders who have campaigned on public safety and plan to vote to close the prison.

“You love to stand next to us when we have our uniforms on and take pictures with us and claim you support us,” Gorman said. “But this is the moment to have your vote match your words or your social media posts.”

Correctional officers including Sgt. Michael Wildung, front, listen as Megan Dayton, president of the Minnesota Association Of Professional Employees, speaks alongside allied labor unions, fellow correctional officers, and staff of the Department of Corrections demanding Gov. Tim Walz and state legislative leaders immediately halt the proposed closure of the Minnesota Correctional Facility–Stillwater. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

He said any vote to close the prison would be done by politicians who know “for a fact there is no real plan in place.”

On Thursday, Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said he will engage with the union because layoffs are a possibility but he added that a “large number” of staff near retirement age inside Stillwater could help limit job loss. The union leaders contradicted that on Friday, saying every year there’s aging staff members who are considering retirement.

“We have seen no protections for staff,” said Megan Dayton, President of the Minnesota Association of Professional Employees. “We have no clarity about staffing during this transition. We have no commitment on fair compensation or placement for workers who might not be able to transfer.”

Dayton said it was just as shameful that Walz and legislative leaders made this decision without input from labor employees — a political voting bloc they claim to support.

“Not great,” Dayton said of the current relationship between unions and the governor. “I expect better from a party that represents us.”

Andersen stepped in to say the lack of transparency was galling.

“I find it hard to believe that this chip that was put on the table at the 11th hour wasn’t discussed thoroughly before it got put on the table,” he said.

Dayton added that a study was being prepared to determine the proper ways for an orderly and thoughtful closure of Stillwater. Those recommendations were to be presented to the Legislature for action, instead the order has been reversed.

“That study was supposed to guide legislative decision making, not trail behind it” Dayton said. “Now it is going to be conducted after incarcerated individuals are already being moved.”

Every labor leader in the room said they found out the prison was closing at 9:30 a.m. yesterday, shortly before the news broke across the state. Andersen said it was a sign of complete disrespect for prison employees who work a dangerous job. He also said Schnell has not called him to discuss the closing.

“Commissioner Schnell, we ask you directly, when will you finally stand up and demand and defend the frontline workers that are your employees?” Andersen asked. “This decision was not made with the input of workers who risk their lives every single day inside the perimeter of our facilities. It was made behind closed doors without warning, without consultation and without a care for the lives being affected.”

Schnell was not immediately available for comment Friday. On Thursday, he said recent studies undertaken to determine what it would cost to bring Stillwater to modern prison standards put the number at $1.3 billion.

There was general agreement on Friday that the prison was in need of repairs and renovations, but several people at the news conference took issue with the idea that keeping the prison running was a lost cause. They also noted that requests for low-cost improvements like fencing and new communications equipment have been denied for years at the Legislature.

A employee enters Stillwater prison on Thursday afternoon, the same day it was announced the 111-year-old prison will close in the next four years. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“This Capitol is not brand new. The governor’s mansion is not brand new. There is a brand new Senate building. There was capital investments to make sure all those facilities are up-and-running and upgraded and renovated and maintained, ” Andersen said. “Why can’t that happen with Stillwater?”

Dayton said that while politicians refer to these costs at the prison as “deferred maintenance” she characterized it as “an irresponsibility to support for public service.”

She also said that the implementation of the Minnesota Rehabilitation and Reinvestment Act (MRRA) had to be taken into consideration with this news. That act was passed in 2023 as part of a public safety bill. It will allow qualified inmates a chance to shave an additional 17% off their sentences.

“Part of this plan [to close Stillwater] is reliant on MRRA, which is an early release plan,” Dayton said. “It‘s not just filling beds in other places, it‘s letting offenders out early and that is part of how they think this plan will be successful.”

The fact that legislative discussions and approved bonding bills around Stillwater prison have been taking place for years led to the question: Why now?

“Quite frankly, we don’t know,” Andersen said. “We weren’t part of any conversations about this being on the table as part of a global deal. We don’t know where this came from or why it came now.”

Andersen took particular umbrage with the way the closure was discussed Thursday. He said when he watched Schnell‘s news conference it appeared the only thing that mattered in the shuttering was money.

“It was all about costs and maintenance and renovations and what it would take to bring the facility up to a certain standard,” Andersen said. “Not once did he mention anything about the affected lives of closing that facility.”

