Claiming there is ‘no real plan’ to close Stillwater prison, union leaders blast politicians

Standing in the basement of the Minnesota State Capitol on Friday morning, union leaders for Stillwater prison blasted politicians on both sides of the aisle for what they see as a woefully shortsighted, under-planned and dangerous decision to close the 111-year-old institution.
“Stillwater is a way of life,” said Dan Gorman, a chief union steward who has worked at the state’s second-largest correctional facility for 20 years. “Stillwater is a community, not just to the officers but the offenders as well.”
Bart Andersen, the Executive Director of the AFSCME Council 5, which represents 4,300 corrections workers, said the ramifications of this decision will impact public safety and every corrections facility across Minnesota.
“We are sounding the alarm,” Andersen said.
The decision announced Thursday to close the prison was reached as part of a budget agreement struck by Gov. Tim Walz and the Legislature, is meant to save the state $40 million.
It will require the transfer of 1,200 inmates from the level-four facility, which houses some of the most violent convicted criminals in Minnesota.
Andersen said the idea that there’s room for those inmates to be moved to other facilities was news to him.
“We would like to know where that space is,” he said.