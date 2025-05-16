Politics

Minnesota's budget deal threatened over plans to undo health care for undocumented adults

Some DFL lawmakers in both the House and Senate are saying they won’t vote for a bill that strips away immigrants’ access to health care.

By Allison Kite

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 16, 2025 at 3:15PM
Democratic lawmakers interrupt the budget news conference chanting, “One Minnesota Right,” outside of the governor's reception room Thursday. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Faith groups, unions and progressive elected officials are expected to flood the Minnesota Capitol on Friday to hold vigils and protest a budget deal that would revoke health care for undocumented adult immigrants.

The issue is threatening to unravel a one-day-old state budget deal, with some DFL lawmakers in both the House and Senate saying they won’t vote for a bill that strips away immigrants’ access to health care.

Those adults will lose access by Dec. 31, but the program will still cover children under 18 years old.

Democrats passed the measure in 2023, when they narrowly controlled the Legislature and governor’s office, but Republicans, who now hold a tie in the Minnesota House, pushed this session to undo the law.

“It’s despicable that State DFL leaders struck a deal with Republicans, who don’t control any branch of State government, to betray core values held by DFLers,” Minneapolis City Council Vice President Aisha Chughtai posted on social media. “It’s unconscionable that our DFL leaders decided 20,000 Minnesotan immigrants are disposable in their $67 billion budget.”

Republicans pointed to surging enrollment since the program started in January, arguing costs could balloon at a time when the state is already facing a projected deficit.

The Department of Human Services says only a fraction of undocumented individuals enrolled in the program have filed claims, costing the state $3.9 million since the start of the year. That’s more than lawmakers expected, though not as much as Republicans claimed in their efforts to repeal it. Roughly a quarter of enrollees in the program are children, according to DHS.

Gov. Tim Walz and top Democratic leaders announced a deal with Republicans in the House on Thursday to pass a $67 billion two-year budget that also addresses a projected $6 billion deficit in a future budget.

Members of the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus protested the news conference where the deal was announced, banging on the doors to the governor’s reception room chanting “don’t kill immigrants!”

Two dozen members of the POCI caucus later gathered for a news conference where they declared they would not vote for the deal if it cuts off MinnesotaCare coverage for undocumented immigrants.

“We’re talking about tens of thousands of individuals that would lose access to healthcare at the end of this calendar year,” said Rep. Cedrick Frazier, DFL-New Hope. “We’ve got individuals who are currently receiving cancer treatments, dialysis care.”

Caucus members were careful not criticize their fellow DFLers, instead they lambasted Republicans, who they characterized as working in lockstep with the Trump administration and willing to harm vulnerable people who depend on the care.

“Their goal was to take away healthcare from people under the guise of fiscal responsibility,” said Sen. Alice Mann, DFL-Edina.

Minnesota lawmakers have just a few days before a May 19 deadline to adjourn the regular legislative session. Top leaders have conceded a special session is likely needed to finish all of the work.

Accusations from Republicans members are already flying that one progressive lawmaker, Senate Higher Education Chair Omar Fateh, DFL-Minneapolis, is refusing to hold meetings to finish work on the state budget over anger about the change.

“Time will tell if Democrats are going to stop a state budget from happening until they get full health care for those here illegally,” Rep. Marion Rarick, R-Maple Lake, posted on X.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Allison Kite

Reporter

Allison Kite is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

