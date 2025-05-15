Health care for immigrants, prison closure, fixing a deficit: Takeaways from Minnesota budget deal

Minnesota would revoke health care for adult undocumented immigrants but allow children to remain covered under a budget deal top lawmakers announced Thursday.
Gov. Tim Walz and leaders of the Minnesota House and Senate emerged from two weeks of closed door negotiations with a topline deal that also cuts $283 million from the state budget over the next two years and makes progress on the state’s looming deficit.
The deal still needs approval from legislators. The GOP and DFL are tied in the Minnesota House. Democrats hold a one-seat advantage in the Senate.
“No one got everything they wanted,” Walz said of the deal in a press conference.
Here are six takeaways from the budget deal.
Healthcare revoked for adult undocumented immigrants
Whether to continue allowing undocumented immigrants to enroll in MinnesotaCare was a major sticking point in budget negotiations this session. Republicans decried the policy, saying the state’s health insurance program shouldn’t cover people in Minnesota unlawfully. The program, which started in January, has cost the state more than lawmakers expected, though not as much as Republicans claimed in their efforts to repeal it.
Lawmakers struck a deal to allow undocumented children to remain enrolled but end the program for adults.
“Those that are here illegally -- they can still join the private market, so it’s not that healthcare is being denied in any way,” Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth said.