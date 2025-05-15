Minnesota will close Stillwater prison, state’s second-largest correctional facility

Before a spate of early inmate releases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota’s prison system faced overcrowding that sometimes led to doubling up in cells meant for one person, a consequence of decades of increased criminal penalties at the Legislature in an era when building new prisons is not politically popular. At the same time, Minnesota lawmakers have voted against capital investment bills that would have provided needed repairs and updated infrastructure, allowing Stillwater and other aging prisons to fall into greater disrepair.