Minnesota will close Stillwater prison, state’s second-largest correctional facility

Minnesota will shut down the state’s aging Stillwater prison facility by 2029, a move that will lay off staff and require the state to find new places for more than 1,200 inmates, per a budget agreement struck by Gov. Tim Walz and the Legislature.
Built in 1914, Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater, which is technically located in Bayport, is the state’s second-oldest prison. Staff and inmates have long complained about its dated infrastructure that makes the building costly to maintain. In 2023, about 100 people incarcerated in the facility staged a protest over clean water, some saying they were forced to use socks to strain out rust, along with oppressive heat and no air conditioning.
Staff have also raised alarm about security vulnerabilities in a facility that has poor sightlines and relies on century-old manual locking mechanisms. In the past four years, the state has spent more than $8 million preserving the facility, and closing it will save the state a projected $40 million, according to figures from the Department of Corrections.
But in the state’s current carceral ecosystem, it plays a critical function: It’s Minnesota’s largest close-security facility, a step below maximum-security. With a population of 1,206 as of this month, and a capacity for 1,600, it’s the second-largest prison in the state.
Before a spate of early inmate releases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota’s prison system faced overcrowding that sometimes led to doubling up in cells meant for one person, a consequence of decades of increased criminal penalties at the Legislature in an era when building new prisons is not politically popular. At the same time, Minnesota lawmakers have voted against capital investment bills that would have provided needed repairs and updated infrastructure, allowing Stillwater and other aging prisons to fall into greater disrepair.
The closure will take place over the next four years, according to corrections officials.
After the Legislature passes the public safety omnibus bill, corrections leadership will spend several months working to reduce the population of the facility, sending half of the inmates to the other nine male facilities. Some staff will stay on to help maintain the remaining living units, but others will be terminated. Prison officials say they plan to work with labor unions “to ensure that the staff impact is as minimal as possible.”
The Corrections Department will commission studies to determine how to fully vacate the prison populations and what to do with the site of the facility.