Stillwater prison is closing. Here’s a look at facility by the numbers.

The correctional facility housing adult males will be fully closed by June 30, 2029.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 15, 2025 at 6:04PM
A Stillwater prison guard who made a supportive remark about former officer Derek Chauvin during a moment of silence Tuesday for George Floyd was escorted out of the prison and remains on paid leave. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Stillwater prison has had a long life, but after 111 years the facility housing adult males has served its time. The decision to close the prison by mid-2029 was reached as part of a budget deal between the Minnesota Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz.

History of Stillwater prison

The original correctional facility in Stillwater was established in 1851 before Minnesota became a state. The prison received its first inmates three years later. By the turn of the century, the building was suffering from overcrowding and the Legislature appropriated funds to build a new prison two miles to the south, in what is now Bayport, according to the Minnesota Historical Society.

Stillwater prison, about 1900
A view of the prison in Stillwater, circa 1900. (mnhs.org/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

How many cells does the prison have?

Built on a 160-acre site, the new facility dating to 1914 features a dining hall, chapel, hospital, greenhouse, two factory buildings and two warehouses inside a walled complex. The facility has 1,496 jail cells in seven living units inside its main perimeter.

How many inmates are there?

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections: As of Thursday, 1,172 inmates were being held at the Stillwater prison. The youngest inmate is 19 and the oldest is 84, with the average age of 38. Black prisoners make up the largest percentage of inmates at 54%, followed by whites at 35% and Native Americans at 9%.

Minnesota will close Stillwater prison

The inmate population includes 422 (34%) committed from Hennepin County followed by 194 (16%) from Ramsey, 56 (5%) from St. Louis and 55 (4%) from Dakota.

Prisoners sent to Stillwater spend an average of 127 months behind bars. That includes those serving life sentences. The top crimes are for homicide, assault, domestic assault, criminal sexual conduct, weapons charges, robbery and drugs.

Where will staff and inmates go?

Inmates housed at Stillwater will be relocated to the state’s nine other facilities for men across the state.

About 550 staff members work at Stillwater. It was not immediately known where they will go, but “the Department of Corrections is working closely with labor unions to ensure that the staff impact is as minimal as possible,” according to a news release.

Some may be transferred to other facilities, but “a reduction in staffing is expected,” the statement said.

Prison inmates are on lockdown inside A Cell Hall as media and Minnesota State Legislators tour the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater. ] LEILA NAVIDI ¥ leila.navidi@startribune.com BACKGROUND INFORMATION: Members of the Minnesota House of Representatives Corrections Subcommittee tour the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater on Friday, January 25, 2019.
Prison inmates were on lockdown inside A Cell Hall as media and Minnesota State Legislators toured the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater in 2019. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

When will this happen?

The facility will close in phases with about half of inmates transferred to other prisons over several months. Then between 2027 and 2029, the final prisoners and staff will leave.

What issues does the prison have?

The facility suffers from a number of problems ranging from poor sightlines to a lack of air conditioning and poor air circulation to other hazards. In 2023, inmates protested over a lack of clean water.

To address the problems and deferred maintenance, the state would need to spend $180 million. The state has spent about $8.4 million on asset preservation over the past four years. The cost to replace or fully modernize the outdated building is estimated at $1.3 billion,

By closing Stillwater, the state will save $40 million a year.

Notable fact

The Stillwater Correctional Facility is home to “The Prison Mirror,” believed to be the oldest continuously operated inmate newspaper. It was founded in 1887 and had won national awards for penal journalism.

