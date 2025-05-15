Stillwater prison is closing. Here’s a look at facility by the numbers.

The Stillwater prison has had a long life, but after 111 years the facility housing adult males has served its time. The decision to close the prison by mid-2029 was reached as part of a budget deal between the Minnesota Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz.
History of Stillwater prison
The original correctional facility in Stillwater was established in 1851 before Minnesota became a state. The prison received its first inmates three years later. By the turn of the century, the building was suffering from overcrowding and the Legislature appropriated funds to build a new prison two miles to the south, in what is now Bayport, according to the Minnesota Historical Society.
How many cells does the prison have?
Built on a 160-acre site, the new facility dating to 1914 features a dining hall, chapel, hospital, greenhouse, two factory buildings and two warehouses inside a walled complex. The facility has 1,496 jail cells in seven living units inside its main perimeter.
How many inmates are there?
According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections: As of Thursday, 1,172 inmates were being held at the Stillwater prison. The youngest inmate is 19 and the oldest is 84, with the average age of 38. Black prisoners make up the largest percentage of inmates at 54%, followed by whites at 35% and Native Americans at 9%.
The inmate population includes 422 (34%) committed from Hennepin County followed by 194 (16%) from Ramsey, 56 (5%) from St. Louis and 55 (4%) from Dakota.
Prisoners sent to Stillwater spend an average of 127 months behind bars. That includes those serving life sentences. The top crimes are for homicide, assault, domestic assault, criminal sexual conduct, weapons charges, robbery and drugs.
Where will staff and inmates go?
Inmates housed at Stillwater will be relocated to the state’s nine other facilities for men across the state.
About 550 staff members work at Stillwater. It was not immediately known where they will go, but “the Department of Corrections is working closely with labor unions to ensure that the staff impact is as minimal as possible,” according to a news release.