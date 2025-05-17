4 things to watch as Minnesota Legislature races to pass budget before deadline

With just a couple of days until the Minnesota Legislature is scheduled to adjourn for the year, some of its most significant work remains to be done.
Lawmakers are expected to gather throughout the weekend to work out differences on legislation they must pass to fund state government for the next two years.
But while Senate Democratic leadership and both parties’ leaders in the House struck a budget deal this week with Gov. Tim Walz, it faces headwinds to passing through the Minnesota Legislature.
“I think this has been the most difficult session I have ever been a part of,” Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, said during a Twin Cities Public Television appearance with fellow legislative leaders Friday night.
Lawmakers may go into a special session to wrap things up if they don’t make their Monday night deadline. They have to pass a budget before July 1 to avoid a partial government shutdown.
Here’s what to watch over the next few days.
Can leaders find the votes to strip adult undocumented health care?
Far and away the most difficult decision Democratic lawmakers made as part of their compromise with House Republicans was to remove health care coverage for adult undocumented immigrants after this year. Children would remain covered.
Hortman, Murphy and Walz have all said they don’t like the provision, with Hortman emphasizing it was a House GOP priority. Opposition from Democratic lawmakers, she said, means the provision to remove health care for undocumented adults might have to be voted on in a separate bill in order to pass the budget.