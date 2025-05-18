News & Politics

Minnesota Legislature has little time left and much undone. ‘Short special session’ likely

“My hope is that we can be done with that one-day special session before Memorial Day weekend,” House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman said.

By Ryan Faircloth and

Nathaniel Minor

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 18, 2025 at 5:25PM
The sun rises over the horizon as the new Minnesota state flag flaps in the wind atop the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, MN., on Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota lawmakers headed into the final stretch of their 2025 session on Sunday well-aware that they will need extra time to pass a state budget.

The Legislature had passed only one budget bill, for veterans and military affairs, as of noon Sunday, with only 36 hours remaining until its constitutionally required adjournment deadline. The Minnesota House is expected to take up a housing budget bill on Sunday after it was passed by the Senate a day earlier.

Most major budget bills, from education and taxes to health and human services, remain in limbo as lawmakers negotiate final language and work to make sure they have enough votes to pass them.

Legislative leaders acknowledged Sunday they will need a special session to pass all remaining budget bills. The Legislature’s 2025 session ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

“There will be a very short special session to finish up the last few things that need to be done,” House Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, said Sunday morning during an appearance on WCCO-TV.

House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman, who also spoke on WCCO, said “my hope is that we can be done with that one-day special session before Memorial Day weekend.”

A $67 billion, two-year budget deal negotiated by Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders faces headwinds as many Democrats have protested its rollback of health care coverage for undocumented immigrant adults.

“Compromise takes a lot,” Demuth said. “We know that not everyone has gotten what they want out of it.”

Demuth and House Republicans pushed for the immigrant health care program rollback, citing concerns about its cost. Several DFL lawmakers protested the deal outside the governor’s office on Thursday and again on Friday alongside unions and faith groups.

Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said it’ll be easier to pass the budget bills through the tied House than the DFL-controlled Senate.

The House GOP and DFL caucuses each have 67 members and need only 34 votes from each to pass bills.

“Rep. Demuth and I can have unhappy members in our caucus,” Hortman said. “Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy has to have every single one of her votes to get these bills through.”

All Democrats will have to vote in lockstep in the narrowly DFL-controlled Senate if they want to avoid making concessions for GOP votes.

On the policy front, legislators passed separate bills Saturday that make tweaks to Minnesota’s recreational marijuana market before it launches, and toughen the state’s DWI laws by increasing the amount of time repeat offenders are required to have ignition interlocks in their vehicles.

Those bills now head to Walz’s desk.

This is a developing story. Return to StarTribune.com for updates.

