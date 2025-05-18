Minnesota Legislature has little time left and much undone. ‘Short special session’ likely

Minnesota lawmakers headed into the final stretch of their 2025 session on Sunday well-aware that they will need extra time to pass a state budget.
The Legislature had passed only one budget bill, for veterans and military affairs, as of noon Sunday, with only 36 hours remaining until its constitutionally required adjournment deadline. The Minnesota House is expected to take up a housing budget bill on Sunday after it was passed by the Senate a day earlier.
Most major budget bills, from education and taxes to health and human services, remain in limbo as lawmakers negotiate final language and work to make sure they have enough votes to pass them.
Legislative leaders acknowledged Sunday they will need a special session to pass all remaining budget bills. The Legislature’s 2025 session ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday.
“There will be a very short special session to finish up the last few things that need to be done,” House Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, said Sunday morning during an appearance on WCCO-TV.
House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman, who also spoke on WCCO, said “my hope is that we can be done with that one-day special session before Memorial Day weekend.”
A $67 billion, two-year budget deal negotiated by Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders faces headwinds as many Democrats have protested its rollback of health care coverage for undocumented immigrant adults.
“Compromise takes a lot,” Demuth said. “We know that not everyone has gotten what they want out of it.”