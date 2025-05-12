Minneapolis council to consider new 2% fee on hotel rooms to boost tourism

In an email to constituents, Wonsley said university-area hospitality leaders encouraged her to invest the proceeds beyond downtown. Wonsley represents Ward 2, which includes the University of Minnesota. She said the ward is home to the “largest concentration of hospitality outside of downtown,” so extending the tourism district into the university area is important to the city’s growth. Meet Minneapolis and her co-authors agreed to write the ordinance to say activities and improvements will be “implemented equitably” with regard to geography, including areas outside of downtown.