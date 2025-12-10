Minneapolis City Council approves 2026 budget, spares mayor’s office cuts

After a week of arguing and horse trading, opposing factions of the Minneapolis City Council and mayor came to an accord Tuesday on a 2026 city budget that raises taxes to maintain staffing levels, invests in public bathrooms downtown and sidesteps a contentious proposal to slash the mayor’s staff.
The $2 billion budget fully funds the charter-mandated police force, but doesn’t seek sweeping new initiatives as the city continues to implement court-overseen police reforms five years after the murder of George Floyd amid a sobering fiscal climate.
The council approved about 40 amendments to Mayor Jacob Frey’s budget proposal, requiring an 8% increase in the city’s property tax levy.
Under the budget approved by the council by a vote of 11-0, the owner of a median Minneapolis home valued at $333,000 would pay $2,272 in city property taxes in 2026, an increase of $242. Other taxing entites like the county and school district set their levies separately. The city levy pays for things like policing, firefighters and street repairs.
The council considered several amendments that would have eliminated the jobs of up to eight people in the mayor’s office, creating a flare of drama between Frey and the majority of the council, with whom he has frequently been at odds for the past two years.
At one point in three days of budget-markup sessions, City Operations Officer Margaret Anderson Kelliher begged the council not to lay off anybody.
“I plead with you, the mayor’s bright fluorescent line has been no layoffs,” she said.
Council Member Linea Palmisano said of the proposed cuts, “These feel vindictive.”