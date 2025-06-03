Violent crime is down in St. Paul. Here’s what’s working.

Rayvon Bruce, a 17-year-old whose uncle was shot and killed roughly two years ago, knows the toll gun violence takes on his St. Paul community all too well.
In the same year, his circle was devastated by death of Devin Scott, a 15-year-old who was fatally stabbed in a fight on his first day attending Harding High School. But so far in 2025, Bruce — who once carried a gun himself for protection until it got him trouble with the law — said he’s noticed the violence is seeming to ebb compared to recent years.
“Right now, St. Paul is calming down,” said Bruce, who now works as one of the teen leaders of the community nonprofit group World Youth Connect.
Up until May 28, St. Paul went without a homicide by firearm in 2025 — the three others that occurred were stabbings. As of May 29, St. Paul had a roughly 51% decrease in nonfatal shootings so far in 2025 compared to the same period last year. The city has seen four homicides this year, compared to 11 at this time last year.
So, what’s contributed to the positive trend?
St. Paul Police Cmdr. Nikkole Peterson and Assistant Chief Paul Ford credit a joint effort between the department’s new Non-Fatal Shooting Unit, along with Ramsey County prosecutors, and the city’s Office of Neighborhood Safety which works with outreach groups such as World Youth Connect.
New unit leads to surge in clearance rate
The idea for the police department’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit came after Mayor Melvin Carter met with Police Chief Axel Henry and asked him why the city had such a low rate of solving nonfatal shootings, despite having a much higher rate for solving homicides.
St. Paul police has consistently ranked among the best cities for homicide “clearance rate” — how often police close a case through an arrest or an exceptional reason such as a suspect dying. It ranged from 89% to 93% clearance rate for homicides since 2020.