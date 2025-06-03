Roper: Downtown St. Paul still awaits the return of state workers

Many major American regions are trying to save their downtown. In the Twin Cities, we have a double dilemma.
And despite the problems facing downtown Minneapolis these days, St. Paul’s core is in much worse shape.
So there was extra attention on the Capital City on Monday as state workers began their half-time return to office. Government workers account for about a third of downtown St. Paul’s workforce, by one estimate, and many are employed by the state.
I volunteered to check the vibes of downtown St. Paul, only to find that most people were still in wait-and-see mode about the impact of returning state workers. People who work in offices these days know that Monday has, for some reason, turned into Friday, Part II.
Some new signs of bureaucratic life were emerging, however. Workers told me of people now occupying cubicles that had long been used to store paperwork and boxes, and new “we’re glad you’re here” signage welcoming people back.
There was even some local royalty on hand for the homecoming. The Department of Agriculture treated its staff to an ice cream reception featuring the Princess Kay of the Milky Way.
(I tried to get in, but I was told at the front desk of the Orville L. Freeman Building that I would need an escort. I’ll have to find some other way of celebrating Dairy Month.)
Outside the Freeman Building, I ran into Kate Nyquist on her way to Keys Cafe in downtown St. Paul with a fellow Health Department colleague. Nyquist, who was already coming to the office three days a week, said she is “cautiously optimistic” about the return.