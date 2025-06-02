State workers are back in the office this week. What awaits them in downtown St. Paul?

Welcome back to St. Paul, Minnesota state employees.
Things might look a little different than they did in March 2020, when the pandemic sent everyone home to work.
Downtown St. Paul is struggling, with offices far emptier than they were five years ago. High-profile restaurants keep closing, even though more office workers have been back this year, and the city is counting on state workers to help reverse the trend.
St. Paul city staff have been in-office since April, and some of the biggest private-sector employers downtown, like Ecolab and Securian Financial, have largely come back. But the return of state employees’ is seen as a key piece of downtown recovering whatever life it had pre-COVID.
Getting there
Plan on your commute taking a little more time. There’s a lot happening construction-wise.
Interstate 94 lane closures means slow traffic across the Mississippi River in both directions most of the summer.
Lots of streets downtown are under construction, with parts of the Robert, Minnesota, 5th and 6th streets shut, and the Kellogg-3rd Street Bridge out.
St. Paul updates its closure maps every week at www.stpaul.gov/residents/road-closures.