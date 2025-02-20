It’s hockey tourney time: 19 restaurants within a mile of Xcel Energy Center

The slap of the stick against a puck destined for the net. The roar of a hometown crowd packed into Xcel Energy Center. The glorious flow from the teams skating out of the box and up to the line as they gather for greatness on ice. This is Minnesota State Class A Hockey Tournament time — and the chance to reach across our frozen state and come together to cheer on the greatest sport born of ice and determination. And to do that, we’re gonna need to fuel up with food.
From breakfast through late night, the best places to eat between spending all your time watching hockey in St. Paul.
Here are 19 restaurants around the center of action that are worth checking out, all arranged by distance from the arena. From early morning lattes to late-night pizzas, we’ve got all best spots for your all your tourney days. Now, let’s play hockey.
Zamboni’s on 7th
Distance from Xcel: 318 feet
This one’s a no-brainer: It’s right there, and everybody likes pizza. This variety is thin crust and cut in squares with all the classic toppings ($19.95 and up). The rest of the menu is stacked with bar-food favorites like Buffalo wings ($16.95), burgers ($16.95) and more. Lunch, dinner, late night.
174 W. 7th St., St. Paul, zambonison7th.com
Smorgie’s
Distance from Xcel: 358 feet
Right across the street from the X, this restaurant is attached to the hotel, so it’s a great bet if the goal is to laser in on the action. Smorgie’s specializes in down-home comforts and aims to keep the food affordable — not an easy feat in this part of town on game day. Stadium snacks like onion rings, mini corn dogs and tots are all $8, there’s a $12 burger and more. The decor is vibrant and our favorite seats are the ones suspended from the ceiling that swing. Lunch, dinner, late night
127 W. 7th St. W., St. Paul, smorgiesbar.com
Patrick McGovern’s
Distance from Xcel: .1 mile
McGovern’s is the place to choose when a group can’t all agree on one food: burgers ($16.95), chicken Alfredo ($18.95), chicken fingers ($16.50), fish and chips ($21) or strawberry chicken salad ($18.50), this menu has every kind of eater’s desire covered. Ambience tracks, too. There are cozy tables inside the Irish pub and tables out in the year-round, glass surrounded patio. Lunch, dinner, late night
225 7th St. W., St. Paul, patmcgoverns.com
Cossetta’s
Distance from Xcel: .2 mile
If it’s your first time at the state tournament, you might not know that standing in line for a New York-style slice of pizza ($5.59) is a tradition. Cossetta’s began as a small family market, but now it’s a towering multilevel eatery. Fan favorites are the slices and a bowl of mostaccioli ($10.85) — simple pasta in red sauce with cheese. That’s good fuel for destroying the competition. Stop by the pasticceria for gelato or, if you’re a coffee drinker, affogato. (That’s where they pour espresso over the gelato and it’s one of our newest obsessions. The grocery store inside also comes in clutch after the game and you need a heat-and-eat dinner option. Lunch, dinner
211 W. 7th St., St. Paul, cossettas.com
Tom Reid’s Hockey City Pub
Distance from Xcel: .2 mile
When you sleep, breathe and live hockey, this is the place that celebrates that puck life. The walls are filled with jerseys, sticks, photos of the greats and TVs for catching every bodycheck, hat trick and slapshot from the pros. The menu plays second string to the game, and the staff expects the joint to be hopping all day on games. A limited menu starts in the morning with a breakfast sandwich ($15) of egg, sausage, ham and Tater Tots. Lunch and dinner will be wings ($16.50), burgers ($14.50) and chicken tenders ($14). Breakfast, lunch, dinner
258 7th St. W., St. Paul, tomreids.com
Parlour
Distance from Xcel: .2 mi
In burger fan circles, Parlour’s name is synonymous for a rich, decadent smashed burger. It might be a bit much for one burger ($18), but it’s so rich that it is a whole meal. Parlour opens for lunch and the kitchen stays cooking until 9:30 p.m. Other classic dishes include snacks like deviled eggs ($7), wild rice pot pie ($16) and a full walleye dinner ($29). Lunch, dinner
267 W. 7th St., St. Paul, parlourbar.com
Herbie’s on the Park
Distance from Xcel: .2 mi
It’s a little fancier, but they are open for lunch and there’s an opportunity to pose with the Herb Brooks statue right outside, perfect for a little luck in your school’s version of “Miracle on Ice.” Comfort foods like beef stroganoff ($32) will offer serious satiation and the kid’s menu does sport a $9 smashburger. Lunch, dinner
317 Washington St., St. Paul, herbiesonthepark.com
Mickey’s Diner
Distance from Xcel: .2 mile
The iconic downtown St. Paul diner, familiar to parents who remember seeing it in the movie “Mighty Ducks,” Mickey’s still serves all-day classics. From breakfast with thick and crispy hash browns in the America’s Favorite All Day Meal ($12.99) to malts and a few new treats like baklava, Mickey’s is a St. Paul classic for a reason. Breakfast, lunch, dinner
36 W. 7th St., St. Paul
Loon Cafe
Distance from Xcel: .3 mile
Chili fans: This is home base. For decades the Loon Cafe has been the place to stop before or after a game in downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. It’s a casual, cozy neighborhood bar vibe. Besides the chili ($9.95), there are other Land of 10,000 Lakes dishes on the menu like wild rice soup ($4.50), walleye fingers ($16.95) and a turkey sandwich on cranberry wild rice bread ($14.95). The rest of the offerings is largely bar food classics and the TVs are strategically placed around the room so you can stay tuned to all the scores. Lunch, dinner, late night
426 St. Peter St., St. Paul, looncafe.com/st-paul
Little Brazil
Distance from Xcel: .4 mile
Head down closer to the Mississippi River for a little off-the-beaten-path adventure to this Brazilian grocer and cafe. Even if you’re not familiar with the cuisine, there’s plenty to find and love. There are cheesy pao bread bites ($2.50, gf), meaty empanadas ($4.50) that are a meal themselves and a pernil sandwich ($14.70) that’s an irresistible feat of pork and cheese. Stock up on chocolate bars and other treats for later. Breakfast, lunch, dinner.
230 Spring St., St. Paul, littlebrazilmn.com
Ruam Mit Thai and Lao cuisine
Distance from Xcel: .4 mile
Take a tropical break from the ice and snow inside this downtown institution. The restaurant recently relocated to this address, and the room is full of nods to the Southeast Asian countries that inspire the menu. Try standards like cream cheese wontons ($8) and pad thai ($18) or dig deeper into the rich menu with dishes like whole fried tilapia ($19) topped with fresh lemongrass, ginger, and green sour mango, or Nam Khao ($18), a salad of crispy fried rice studded with nubs of pork sausage. Lunch, dinner
367 Wabasha St., St. Paul, ruammitmn.com
Candyland
Distance from Xcel: .4 mile
Guaranteed, you’ll smell Candyland before even laying eyes on the whimsical storefront. Stop inside for the best popcorn around and load up on road treats for the trip home. There are giant tins of Chicago Mix, handcrafted chocolates and giant lollipops that will make anyone feel like a giant kid inside this literal candy store. Open all day
435 Wabasha St. N., St. Paul, candylandstore.com
Cafe Astoria
Distance from Xcel: .4 mi
Some of the prettiest coffee drinks inside the city can be found at this little coffee shop. Try something colored purple with ube or garnished with gold leaf for a photo moment to share with other fans. Breakfast is also available in the cafe space and there are crêpes to enjoy. There are also a few pastry options to grab and go. Breakfast, lunch
180 Grand Av., St. Paul, cafeastoria-stpaul.com
DeGidio’s
Distance from Xcel: .6 mi
This red-sauce Italian restaurant has been a family favorite for generations — for good reason. The pastas are crowd pleasers ($17-$22) and hearty fare that’s pure comfort. Plus, there’s a burger ($17) that has fans pledging their undying love to this West 7th restaurant. The parking lot and spacious dining room also make this a great stop when coming in from out of town with a crew. Lunch, dinner
425 W. 7th St., St. Paul, degidios.com
Bad Weather Brewing
Distance from Xcel: .6 mi
A brewery might seem like an odd place to call family friendly, but this one is filled with folks of all ages every evening they’re open. Food trucks park outside and the room is stocked with board games for passing time. For dog-friendly folks, there are also always furry friends for petting in the room or around the fire pits outside. Plus, they open at 3 p.m. Monday through Friday if you find yourself with spare time and you don’t want to venture too far from downtown. In addition to the fantastic beer lineup, there is also always a rotating selection of NA beverages. Happy hour, dinner
414 W. 7th St., St. Paul, badweatherbrewery.com
Waldmann Brewery
Distance from Xcel: .7 mile
Cozy up by the potbelly stove, stoked with a wood fire inside this historic St. Paul brewery. The room is true to its 1800s era and a fun space for history buffs to enjoy. If you haven’t gotten enough of the ice yet, there’s also a year-round, outdoor biergarten. Food includes a bunch of sausages, including a proper bratwurst ($17). There’s also a giant pretzel ($15) for those who need the carbs for the next game and there’s locally made fruit strudel ($12) for dessert. Happy hour, dinner
445 Smith Av., St. Paul, waldmannbrewery.com
The Buttered Tin
Distance from Xcel: .8 mile
One of St. Paul’s favorite breakfast restaurants, this cafe serves all kinds of classics done with a modern twist. Check the specials board for what the kitchen is turning out that day — there’s usually a stuffed hash brown situation that’s irresistible. Save room for sweets; the owner is also a pastry chef and the cinnamon rolls, twinkies and cupcakes are worth savoring. Breakfast, lunch
237 E. 7th St., St. Paul, thebutteredtin.com
Mancini’s
Distance from Xcel: .8 mi
It’s been the perfect place to take the whole team for more than a half century. Mancini’s is St. Paul’s iconic steakhouse with relish trays and the whole shebang. Be sure to make a reservation ahead for larger crews. It’s always a popular spot, but the hospitality makes everyone feel like they’re at home, no matter how busy the nights get. Dinner
531 W. 7th St., St. Paul, mancinis.com
1881 Eating House
Distance from Xcel: .8 mile
St. Paul’s historic Union Depot is a spectacular bit of history that remains an ode to the glory days of travel. It’s fitting that the restaurant inside the atrium is also a business dedicated to timeless finery. 1881 opened inside here with much of the same supper club menu served at sister restaurant Lake Elmo Inn, including the New York strip ($42) or the butternut squash ravioli ($25). But, there are also more casual items available for breakfast and lunch, including a Sonoran hot dog ($15) wrapped in bacon. Breakfast, lunch, dinner
214 E. 4th St., St. Paul, 1881eatinghouse.com
Prices and hours are subject to change. Please check with the restaurants for up-to-date info.
