High Schools

Live scores and updates from 2A girls hockey quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center

Eight girls hockey teams begin play Thursday in the state quarterfinals for a chance to advance to Friday’s semifinal round.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 20, 2025 at 4:12PM
Centennial/ Spring Lake Park forward Grace Laager and her teammates will face No. 7 seed Rosemount in the quarterfinals Thursday at 11 a.m. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The girls hockey state tournament continues Thursday at Xcel Energy Center with the Class 2A quarterfinals. Here’s a recap of Wednesday’s Class 1A quarterfinals.

Thursday 2A schedule (note: the links will direct you to scoring for each game).

11 a.m. Thursday: [7] Rosemount (21-7) vs. [2] Centennial/Spring Lake Park (26-2)

1 p.m. Thursday: [6] Andover (19-8-1) vs. [3] Hill-Murray (22-6)

6 p.m. Thursday: [8] Farmington (18-7-3) vs. [1] Edina (23-3-1)

8 p.m. Thursday: [5] Holy Family (21-7) vs. [4] Moorhead (20-7-1)

Below are live reports of Class 2A quarterfinal games at Xcel Energy Center.

