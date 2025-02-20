The girls hockey state tournament continues Thursday at Xcel Energy Center with the Class 2A quarterfinals. Here’s a recap of Wednesday’s Class 1A quarterfinals.
Live scores and updates from 2A girls hockey quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center
Eight girls hockey teams begin play Thursday in the state quarterfinals for a chance to advance to Friday’s semifinal round.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 20, 2025 at 4:12PM
Thursday 2A schedule (note: the links will direct you to scoring for each game).
11 a.m. Thursday: [7] Rosemount (21-7) vs. [2] Centennial/Spring Lake Park (26-2)
1 p.m. Thursday: [6] Andover (19-8-1) vs. [3] Hill-Murray (22-6)
6 p.m. Thursday: [8] Farmington (18-7-3) vs. [1] Edina (23-3-1)
8 p.m. Thursday: [5] Holy Family (21-7) vs. [4] Moorhead (20-7-1)
Below are live reports of Class 2A quarterfinal games at Xcel Energy Center.
Live blog: Rosemount vs. Centennial/Spring Lake Park in girls hockey 2A state quarterfinals
Follow along for live scores and updates from Thursday's Class 2A quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center.