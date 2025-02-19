Girls hockey: Live updates and analysis from state tournament

High Schools

State tournament: Live scores and updates from Class 1A girls hockey quarterfinals at Xcel Energy

Eight girls hockey teams begin play Wednesday in the state quarterfinals for a chance to advance to Friday’s semifinal round.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 19, 2025 at 5:10PM
Hockey sticks stuck out of the snow at the Thoreson home.
Sixteen girls hockey teams across two classifications in Minnesota begin play at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The semifinals Friday and finals Saturday will be broadcast on KSTP TV. The quarterfinals will be streamed free by Neighborhood Sports Network at NSPN.tv. Those details are here.

The MSHSL provides tips for those attending here, including a link to the commemorative program, available online and not at Xcel Energy Center.

Here is the schedule for Wednesday’s Class 1A quarterfinal games. The links will direct you to scoring for each game:

Wednesday

11 a.m.: [7] Fergus Falls (15-11-1) vs. [2] Orono (19-5-3)

1 p.m.: [6] Marshall (22-3-2) vs. [3] Warroad (24-3)

6 p.m.: [8] River Lakes (14-12-1) vs. [1] Dodge County (21-3-2)

8 p.m.: [5] Proctor/Hermantown (20-6-1) vs. [4] Holy Angels (18-6-3)

Below are live reports of Class 1A quarterfinal games at Xcel Energy Center.

