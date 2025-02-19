Girls hockey: Live updates and analysis from state tournament

Sixteen girls hockey teams across two classifications in Minnesota begin play at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday.
State tournament: Live scores and updates from Class 1A girls hockey quarterfinals at Xcel Energy
Eight girls hockey teams begin play Wednesday in the state quarterfinals for a chance to advance to Friday’s semifinal round.
The semifinals Friday and finals Saturday will be broadcast on KSTP TV. The quarterfinals will be streamed free by Neighborhood Sports Network at NSPN.tv. Those details are here.
The MSHSL provides tips for those attending here, including a link to the commemorative program, available online and not at Xcel Energy Center.
Extra
- Girls hockey: The Minnesota Top 25, state tournament edition
- Girls hockey: Statistics that define state tournament week
- 10 girls hockey players to watch at the state tournament
- Meet Layla Hemp, the Star Tribune’s Player of the Year in girls hockey
- Minnesota’s best: Here are the Star Tribune’s top 25 girls hockey players in the state
Here is the schedule for Wednesday’s Class 1A quarterfinal games. The links will direct you to scoring for each game:
Wednesday
Below are live reports of Class 1A quarterfinal games at Xcel Energy Center.
Follow along for live scores and updates from Wednesday's Class 1A quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center.