Girls hockey state tournament: Times, teams, TV and more of what you need to know

Minnesota’s girls hockey state championships, 16 teams competing for two titles, will begin Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center. Here are details to know:
The Class 2A and 1A brackets will come out Saturday, and the games will start Wednesday.
Seeding
The seeding for the two eight-team brackets will be released Saturday. It’s the first time the MSHSL will seed the teams 1 through 8. In previous seasons the top five teams were seeded and the other three assigned first-round opponents by random draw. Look for the Class 2A bracket here and the Class 1A bracket here.
Schedule
The Class 1A tournament begins with Wednesday quarterfinals in two sessions, the first starting at 11 a.m., the second at 6 p.m. The Class 2A tournament has Thursday quarterfinals on the same schedule. Those starting times apply again for Friday’s semifinals, with Class 1A starting in the morning and Class 2A at night. The finals start at 4 p.m. Saturday, back to back with Class 1A first. Click here for other details.
How to watch
The semifinals Friday and finals Saturday will be broadcast on Ch. 45. The quarterfinals will be streamed free by NSPN at NSPN.tv. Those details are here.
Tickets
Tickets cost $20 per adult and $13 per student. They must be purchased online. Click here for details.
Spectator guide
The MSHSL provides tips for those attending here, including a link to the commemorative program, available online and not at Xcel Energy Center.
The teams
Class 2A has five qualifiers, with the other three to be determined Friday:
Section 8: Moorhead
Section 7: Andover
Section 6 final: Edina vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Section 5 final: Centennial/Spring Lake Park vs. Maple Grove
Section 4: Hill-Murray
Section 3: Rosemount
Section 2 final: Minnetonka vs. Holy Family
Section 1: Farmington
Class 1A has seven qualifiers and awaits the final one Friday:
Section 8: Warroad
Section 7: Proctor/Hermantown
Section 6: Fergus Falls
Section 5: Orono
Section 4: Holy Angels
Section 3: Marshall
Section 2: River Lakes vs. Willmar
Section 1: Dodge County
