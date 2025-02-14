High Schools

Girls hockey state tournament: Times, teams, TV and more of what you need to know

The Class 2A and 1A brackets will come out Saturday, and the games will start Wednesday.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 14, 2025 at 1:30PM
Edina celebrates a 2-0 win over Hill-Murray in the Class 2A state championship game last season. (Cheryl A. Myers/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota’s girls hockey state championships, 16 teams competing for two titles, will begin Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center. Here are details to know:

Seeding

The seeding for the two eight-team brackets will be released Saturday. It’s the first time the MSHSL will seed the teams 1 through 8. In previous seasons the top five teams were seeded and the other three assigned first-round opponents by random draw. Look for the Class 2A bracket here and the Class 1A bracket here.

Schedule

The Class 1A tournament begins with Wednesday quarterfinals in two sessions, the first starting at 11 a.m., the second at 6 p.m. The Class 2A tournament has Thursday quarterfinals on the same schedule. Those starting times apply again for Friday’s semifinals, with Class 1A starting in the morning and Class 2A at night. The finals start at 4 p.m. Saturday, back to back with Class 1A first. Click here for other details.

How to watch

The semifinals Friday and finals Saturday will be broadcast on Ch. 45. The quarterfinals will be streamed free by NSPN at NSPN.tv. Those details are here.

Tickets

Tickets cost $20 per adult and $13 per student. They must be purchased online. Click here for details.

Spectator guide

The MSHSL provides tips for those attending here, including a link to the commemorative program, available online and not at Xcel Energy Center.

The teams

Class 2A has five qualifiers, with the other three to be determined Friday:

Section 8: Moorhead

Section 7: Andover

Section 6 final: Edina vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Section 5 final: Centennial/Spring Lake Park vs. Maple Grove

Section 4: Hill-Murray

Section 3: Rosemount

Section 2 final: Minnetonka vs. Holy Family

Section 1: Farmington

Class 1A has seven qualifiers and awaits the final one Friday:

Section 8: Warroad

Section 7: Proctor/Hermantown

Section 6: Fergus Falls

Section 5: Orono

Section 4: Holy Angels

Section 3: Marshall

Section 2: River Lakes vs. Willmar

Section 1: Dodge County

