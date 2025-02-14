Girls hockey state tournament: Times, teams, TV and more of what you need to know

The Class 1A tournament begins with Wednesday quarterfinals in two sessions, the first starting at 11 a.m., the second at 6 p.m. The Class 2A tournament has Thursday quarterfinals on the same schedule. Those starting times apply again for Friday’s semifinals, with Class 1A starting in the morning and Class 2A at night. The finals start at 4 p.m. Saturday, back to back with Class 1A first. Click here for other details.