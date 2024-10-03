Food & Culture

An icon returns: Mickey’s Diner is open in St. Paul

All the favorite menu items are still there, with additions to attract a new generation of fans.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 3, 2024 at 3:34PM
Mickey's Diner is serving up nostalgia — and breakfast — once again. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Mickey’s Diner has the hash browns shredded, the pancake batter mixed and the malt powder at the ready. After five long years, the diner that’s been a landmark of downtown St. Paul since 1939 is open again.

”I don’t know if you can make it greater than it already is. But, we are hoping,” said co-manager Sam Hashish.

It’s in a soft opening phase for now. “We don’t want to get slammed until we know that everything is working,” he said. “Everything is running fine now.”

The menu looks exactly the same, but the laminate is new. America’s Favorite All Day Meal ($12.99) is still eggs your way, choice of toast, those hand-shredded hash browns and a choice of meat. What’s different is those meaty choices: Mickey’s menu now offers beef bacon and other kosher and halal options. There’s also a huge tray of baklava and other honey-sweetened treats.

It’s all part of the menu expansion that Hashish said he hopes will bring in even more fans and a new generation of Mickey’s lovers.

America's Favorite All Day Meal is back at Mickey's with expanded meat choices. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

”We have a latte machine and a new coffee menu. We will have a lot more vegetable options, too. We’re still working on what that menu will look like and we will have a grand opening soon,” he said.

For now, the one-time 24-hour dining car will open everyday at 7 a.m. and serve until 8 or 9 p.m., depending on how things go.

”We’re trying to take it slow,” Hashish said, just before he was interrupted by another furtive head poking inside the doorway.

With a look of hope in his eyes, the visitor said: “Are you really open? It’s been a long time!”

”Yes,” Hashish said with a smile. “Yes, we are.”

Mickey’s Diner, 36 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-222-5633

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Star Tribune in 2021. 

