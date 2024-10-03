Mickey’s Diner has the hash browns shredded, the pancake batter mixed and the malt powder at the ready. After five long years, the diner that’s been a landmark of downtown St. Paul since 1939 is open again.
An icon returns: Mickey’s Diner is open in St. Paul
All the favorite menu items are still there, with additions to attract a new generation of fans.
”I don’t know if you can make it greater than it already is. But, we are hoping,” said co-manager Sam Hashish.
It’s in a soft opening phase for now. “We don’t want to get slammed until we know that everything is working,” he said. “Everything is running fine now.”
The menu looks exactly the same, but the laminate is new. America’s Favorite All Day Meal ($12.99) is still eggs your way, choice of toast, those hand-shredded hash browns and a choice of meat. What’s different is those meaty choices: Mickey’s menu now offers beef bacon and other kosher and halal options. There’s also a huge tray of baklava and other honey-sweetened treats.
It’s all part of the menu expansion that Hashish said he hopes will bring in even more fans and a new generation of Mickey’s lovers.
”We have a latte machine and a new coffee menu. We will have a lot more vegetable options, too. We’re still working on what that menu will look like and we will have a grand opening soon,” he said.
For now, the one-time 24-hour dining car will open everyday at 7 a.m. and serve until 8 or 9 p.m., depending on how things go.
”We’re trying to take it slow,” Hashish said, just before he was interrupted by another furtive head poking inside the doorway.
With a look of hope in his eyes, the visitor said: “Are you really open? It’s been a long time!”
”Yes,” Hashish said with a smile. “Yes, we are.”
Mickey’s Diner, 36 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-222-5633
