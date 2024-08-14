It’s been one hot, affogato summer

Crema is the Italian word for custardy cream or that gorgeous, toasty head layer at the top of a shot of espresso. These items are clearly destined to go together, and that was the bolt of inspiration that hit owners Leah Owens and Patrick Hankee as they slurped affogatos on a beach vacation. Back home in Minnesota, the two also noted that their Nokomis East neighborhood could use a family-friendly, walkable coffee shop. Both went deep into studying coffee and gelato and opened Crema in 2022. Fresh, plain gelato is always available alongside a rotating, seasonal flavor, and both can be served up affogato-style with chai or Earl Grey tea or as a miel, in which local honey is drizzled over the gelato with a dash of cinnamon and a proper dousing of rich espresso (J.S.)