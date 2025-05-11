Orono voters head to polls Tuesday for special City Council election

The race for an Orono City Council seat on Tuesday is on.
The special election was in doubt until the Minnesota Supreme Court said Friday that the contest for the seat currently held by Claire Berrett could proceed.
The court’s order affirmed a lower court decision against former Orono Mayor Dennis Walsh, who had sought to stop the election. He had argued the contest would prematurely end the term of Berrett, whom he had appointed to fill a vacancy while he was still in office.
The special election Tuesday is the latest twist in the political drama that has rocked Orono in recent months. The city of about 8,000 on Lake Minnetonka has seen controversy over the fire department, rancor on the council, debate over a nearly $17 million public works facility and, recently, the lawsuit.
A big-money election last fall shook up city government and ousted Walsh, and another City Council member resigned from his seat. Walsh appointed Berrett before leaving office, intending for her to serve until November 2026, and then sued when the council passed an ordinance allowing the May 13 special election for the seat.
The court’s order sided with the city, whose lawyer argued that Orono had the authority to pass the ordinance allowing an earlier special election and to order Tuesday’s contest.
Here are the candidates who will be on the ballot:
Ryan Kanive
Ryan Kanive works for the Long Lake Fire Department and as a Delta Airlines captain. He said he‘s running for council to give back to his community.